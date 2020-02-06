Advertisement

President Donald Trump delivered a speech to the nation on Thursday, celebrating his acquittal the day before, impeaching the process, and thanking the “incredible warriors” who sided with him during the ordeal.

Trump described the event as a celebration of yet another victory over the “evil” forces allied against him.

The President’s speech consisted of cabinet members and staff, as well as activists and allies.

The event included former Senator Rick Santorum, Jim Jordan (R-OH), Matt Gaetz (R-CA), Mark Meadows (R-NC), and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader, Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Mike Lee (R-UT), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Trump Campaign Deputy Matt and Mercedes Schlapp as well as the conservative activists David Bossie and Brett Bozell.

“We all went through a lot together,” Trump said, thanking his followers who gave him a standing ovation when he entered the room.

“We have gone through hell wrongly,” Trump said, repeating that he had done “nothing wrong” to be impeached.

Trump’s team of lawyers was also present and received a standing ovation. “Great job,” he told them.

He joked that his acquittal headlines in the Washington Post were the best his government had ever gotten.

“You develop friendships when you’re at war,” Trump said, praising the “incredible warriors” in the room.

“Mitch McConnell, I want to tell you you did a fantastic job,” he said, praising the Senate majority leader for outsmarting his opposition.

“This guy is great,” said Trump. “It’s hard to read … that makes it good.”

“There were some who used religion as a crutch,” Trump said, ridiculing “failed presidential candidate” Sen. Mitt Romney.

Trump praised Mike Lee, Romney’s older colleague who represents Utah, and asked him to say “I’m sorry about Mitt Romney” to citizens of her state.

He tore open Democrats such as home inspector, Adam Schiff (“a failed screenwriter”) and spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (“a terrible person”), and mocked the house spokeswoman’s insistence that she prayed for the president. “I doubt that she prays at all,” he said.

Trump denounced the whole process as “crooked politics” by senators who also applied for the president in 2020.

“These people were freezing crazy, we hit them once and we’ll hit them again,” he said.

The president previewed the 2020 election and promised to make McCarthy the house’s spokesman. “There is now more spirit for the Republican Party,” he said.

He also ridiculed the Iowa Democrats for not counting their caucus results properly. They “can’t count a few simple votes and still want to take over your health care system,” he quipped. As he continued his speech, the National Democratic Committee ordered another vote to be held at the Iowa gatherings on Monday.

“It was all nonsense,” Trump said of the “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax and Robert Müller’s FBI investigation and oversight. The president pondered whether to sue former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for the discredited counter-research dossier that covered federal campaign surveillance of his campaign.

Trump noted that he was attacked by the facility from the start and criticized several DC employees as “dirty cops”, “tidbits” and “liars”.

