President Donald Trump delighted his rally in New Hampshire by reading the lyrics to the poem “The Snake” and repeating a classic part of his 2016 campaign speech.

“You know, I got something because people yelled at me at the last four or five rallies,” Trump said during his rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He noticed that his early and most dedicated supporters loved it in 2016 when he read “The Snake,” a song by Al Wilson that was inspired by an Oscar Brown poem of the same name. Trump initially selected the poem as a thematic work on the dangers of illegal immigration during his campaign.

“I did that a lot and people couldn’t get enough of it. To be honest, I haven’t done it for a while,” Trump said.

Some in the crowd shouted “Snake!” As the president teased the poem.

Trump said he wanted to give his New Hampshire supporters a reading of the poem before the Democratic primary, reminding them that all Democratic candidates are in favor of open borders.

The president has not read the poem live since a CPAC speech in 2018.

