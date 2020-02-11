Advertisement

US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg

Washington: President Donald Trump will travel to India for a two-day visit later this month, the White House said on Tuesday what would be his first trip to the country as President of the United States.

President and first lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from February 24-25, the White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, traveled to India twice in 2010 and 2015.

During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that the trip would further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States and highlight the strong and lasting ties between the American and Indian people, she said.

“President Trump’s trip to India is on time in terms of the bilateral trade problems to be resolved and US-India cooperation in various areas,” said MR Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, told PTI.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum, described this as a significant visit and noted that the past three U.S. presidents had traveled to India.

“It is important to send a message to the region that India is an important partner and the president appreciates it,” Aghi told PTI.

India not only had a role to play in its immediate neighborhood, but also to ensure that the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region were part of the international world order.

