Advertisement

In the first poll since Donald Trump’s acquittal earlier this week, the president’s approval rating continued to rise after hitting the highest point since he was inaugurated in 2017 during the impeachment process.

The latest Hill / HarrisX poll released on Friday afternoon found Trump’s approval rating rose slightly by two points from 47 percent to 49 percent.

Although the difference is within the survey’s error rate of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, it is not surprising that the president’s approval rate has been rising steadily for months. The survey polled 1,000 registered voters online between February 6 and 7.

Advertisement

Newsweek turned to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the White House for comment.

The day before the Senate voted for Trump, Gallup released a poll that was conducted as part of the impeachment process. It found that 49 percent of registered voters approved his work in the White House, the highest since he took office.

In this survey, 50 percent disapproved of his performance and 1 percent said they were unsure. By comparison, the highest approval rate Trump had reached earlier this week was in April 2019, when he was 49 percent of the support.

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One after landing on the White House’s South Lawn on February 7, 2020 in Washington, DC

Alex Wong / Getty

The latest Gallup poll found that support for Trump among Democrats declined three percentage points [10 to 7 percent] based on the results released in early January, but continued to increase approval among Independents and Republicans. The President received 94 percent of Republican support, a 6 percent increase, while the Independent gave him 42 percent approval and a 5 percent increase.

The Senate voted against Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday – 48: 52 for abuse of power and 47: 53 for obstruction of Congress’s indictment – making him the third US president in history to be cleared of impeachment procedures approved by the House of Representatives were. The chamber needed 67 votes, two-thirds, to convict Trump, which is a far-reaching result given the political makeup of the panel’s members.

Republican Mitt Romney was the only legislature to step out of the party ranks. The Utah senator voted to sentence the president for abuse of power. He was the only GOP defector, and his decision made him the first US senator to vote to remove a president from his own party.

Romney’s support for a conviction, Trump denied the hoped-for unanimous support of his party and quickly drew fierce criticism from within the president and his allies.

Advertisement