Advertisement

According to President Donald Trump’s budget proposal to Congress, the administration has enough cash to build 1,000 miles of border wall.

“With the funding available from 2017 to 2020, the administration will build up to 1,000 miles of border wall along the southwestern border,” said the summary of the budget proposal for 2021 that was sent to Congress on Monday.

Advertisement

There is a delay between the receipt of funds and the completion of the construction work, so the administration may not reach the 1,000 miles wall for several years. The current schedule is that around 500 miles will be covered by early 2021

It is financed from the Ministry of Defense’s construction budget, which is provided for in various federal laws that grant the President a degree of emergency power. Trump has redeployed $ 14 billion in the past two years, partly due to the fact that regular funding is still characterized by democratic opposition and a passive GOP.

Trump may need to switch additional funds to build 1,000 miles in 2020 and 2021.

The budget application for 2021 provides for regular funding of just $ 2 billion from the Department of Homeland Security. But this low-ball demand minimizes the likelihood that the government will be closed just before the elections.

A second budget document states:

The President’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year increases border security by investing in U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, infrastructure and technology. The following priorities are promoted:

Almost $ 2.0 billion for the construction of a new border wall system with a total length of around 132 kilometers. The financing supports real estate and environmental planning, land acquisition, planning of wall systems, construction and building supervision. The border wall system prevents illegal cross-border activities by giving law enforcement agencies a longer response time and greater chances of a successful law enforcement solution

Trump’s border wall, however, has proven to be less effective than the paper wall he created with Mexico and the Central American countries. For example, border guards can send migrants back to Mexico before the US court hearings and migrants can fly to Guatemala to apply for asylum.

Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos says Trump has won the border crisis. Under the heading “Trump Got His Wish. Mexico is now the wall, ”Ramos wrote in the February 7 New York Times:

Mexico has practically developed into an expansion of Mr. Trump’s immigration police beyond American territory. And this is the case on several fronts: on the southern border with Guatemala, they prevent Central American migrants from coming to Mexico. On the north side, they block entry into the United States. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s decision, also known as the AMLA, to take this approach is wrong. He should let migrants continue their journey north.

Trump has not yet reduced the flow of college graduates to the United States. These are innumerable Visa Worker programs like H-1B and OPT programs.

Trump has fulfilled his 2015 promise to have Mexico paid for the border wall, says Mexico-born proponent of a TV anchor for massive illegal migration.

He says Trump won by putting Mexico under pressure to become the border wall. https://t.co/CHc9EzTofV

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC), February 10, 2020

Advertisement