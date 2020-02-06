Advertisement

In his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that ordinary workers experienced a “blue-collar boom” during his tenure. That is partly true. However, his suggestion that the bottom 50% of income recipients are financially better off than the top 1% does not stand up to the test.

The average fortune of a worker earning average wages or less has increased by a total of $ 4,000 in the three years since he took office. The average wealth increase for those in the top 1%? That’s $ 2.2 million more.

Another Trump claim in the state: Wages for poorly paid workers have risen 16% since his election. That’s right. However, most of this increase is due to other factors, including attempts by many countries to raise their minimum wages.

Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

Trump’s speech showed that the economy is sparkling on all cylinders, especially for working-class Americans. This description is not applicable to the manufacturing sector, which historically has been an important source of employment for less educated workers.

After the boom in 2018, manufacturers narrowly avoided a recession last year that was impacted by Trump’s trade struggles with China and other countries. Since taking office in 2017, the number of jobs in manufacturing has also grown more slowly than the general labor market. The result: Today’s manufacturers have a slightly lower share of employment than in 2016.

These jobs also pay less. A decade ago, the average manufacturing job paid $ 1 an hour more than the total jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the same jobs tend to pay less today than most other types of work.

About these asset growth

Mr. Trump rightly says the prosperity of lower-income Americans is increasing. And it is increasing faster than under Barack Obama when the wealth of the bottom half was essentially flat for the entirety of his two terms. But it’s still not growing as fast as the wealth of the top 1%, who got a much bigger boost from Trump’s tax cuts in 2017 than the average American.

When Mr. Trump was elected just over three years ago, the top 1% had a collective net worth of $ 22.5 trillion. That’s 21% more than $ 27.3 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest data. Meanwhile, the bottom 40% of wage earners saw their total wealth increase 12% to $ 6.5 trillion from $ 5.8 trillion.

But even this gain is less than it seems, said Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California at Berkeley, who is a leading researcher in the area of ​​wealth inequality. He said the net worth of the bottom half of America’s wage earners is close to zero due to debt, which makes any obvious increase appear larger than it actually is.

Salary increases – mostly thanks to individual U.S. states



Average wages in the United States are rising faster today than three years ago when President Trump took office. However, they are slower than in February 2019, when hourly wages rose 3.4% year-on-year.

The good news for low-wage workers is that, after decades of subdued wage growth, they are seeing most of these gains. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the poorest paid quarter of workers have seen higher percentage wage increases since 2015 than the highest 25%.

Some research has shown that this increase is due in part to the fact that countries raise their minimum wages. In countries where the minimum wage was raised between 2013 and 2018, the lowest paid workers’ wages rose more than 50% faster than in other countries, according to an analysis by the left-wing Economic Policy Institute. The trend continued in 2019, said Elise Gould, Senior Economist at EPI.

“Year after year we have seen states raise their minimum wages, either through indexation (for inflation) or through legislation, and we have seen lower wage growth at the bottom end in those states that have raised their minimum wages,” she said.

Almost half of the U.S. states and many cities are raising their minimum wages this year. In the meantime it is The federal minimum wage has remained at $ 7.25 since 2009 – the longest distance without an increase in base pay. The House of Representatives voted in July to raise the minimum wage to $ 15, but the bill has stalled in the Senate and Mr. Trump has not addressed the issue.

How is your 401 (k)



Mr. Trump likes to point to the stock market as a sign of economic health. He did well in this regard, increasing the S&P 500 stock index by 43% in the three years since he took office – better than George W. Bush for a similar period but behind the performance of the blue chip stock index both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

However, a hot stock market doesn’t mean that all workers are better off. Richer Americans hold a much larger share of national wealth, with the 10% of the wealthiest earning almost 85% of the value of all stocks.

“People who own stocks have definitely done a good job, but most medium-sized workers can’t afford to put a significant amount away for retirement,” said Paul Sonn, director of the National Employment Law Project Action Fund.

“Slow and steady”



Despite modest economic growth, the longest expansion in US history that started in 2009 shows few signs of weakening 11 years later. Perhaps more importantly, data suggests that a broader spectrum of Americans will benefit from it: More and more people have moved away from the edges and found work. As a result, the percentage of Americans in their prime working years (25 to 54 years) in employment is now higher than before the Great Recession.

Another blessing is that moderate growth has resulted in the economy, at least so far, showing no obvious signs of a surplus comparable to the real estate bubble that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

“This expansion was slow and steady, but it could take a few more years,” Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the Associated Press. “There is no reason why it has to die. Sometimes the race wins slowly and steadily.”

