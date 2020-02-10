Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel MLA Kapil Mishra, a rebel MLA, beat up former Delhi chief and prime minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day before the vote in the Delhi assembly was counted. It should come as no surprise if Kejriwal loses the New Delhi seat choice.

“The popular mandate lies with the BJP. We know the reality while we were working on site. I have to say, it is not surprising that Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency is defeated, ”said Mishra while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of which he was a former member and served as minister in the Kejriwals cabinet, for raising questions about the functioning of the election commission due to the late announcement of the percentage of the final elections.

Mishra later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he sat down with the AAP leadership.

“It is worrying that AAP is addressing the EU and EVMs. This is because they know the mood of the people in Delhi and have understood that BJP will win and form the government in the national capital, ”he said.

BJP candidate Sunil Yadav competes against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Earlier in the day, Yadav said that if he lost, he would not contest further elections.

“Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP boss JP Nadda and the entire organization for their trust in me. Kejriwal will lose New Delhi, that’s for sure. If I lose, I will never contest a choice again and only devote myself to organizational work, ”he tweeted.

“Arvind Kejriwal knows he will lose his choice, so he started blaming EVMs on February 11,” he said in another tweet.

The 70 meeting seats in Delhi will be counted on Tuesday.

