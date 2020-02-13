I am a capitalist because I remember socialism.

I had converted to capitalism at the University of Chicago for a few years and worked internationally for a few decades to experience socialism up close. Until recently, I was confident that we would not have to worry about trying this experiment again since socialism had been tested and failed. It looks like I was wrong. Socialism is on the rise. Don’t blame Bernie and Elizabeth Sanders. Blame us. Here’s why.

The version of capitalism that we have implemented is flawed. Capitalism is based on the idea that enlightened self-interest and free markets bring about the best possible allocation of resources and opportunities. When the socialist economies began to fail in the late 1970s, the capitalists realized that if less socialist regulation were good, none would be better. We have been working towards this ever since. According to the FT, 2018 had the lowest enforcement of antitrust rules in almost half a century. Even Adam Smith argued that capitalism needs rules. Without it, capitalism quickly dissolves into cronyism and finally into Russian kleptocracy.

We also manipulated the system.

Capitalism is a $ 30 trillion game from Monopoly with few winners and many losers. That’s okay. That is the nature of the game. But we fixed it to make sure the same people always win. We have created a two-tier education system that hinders upward mobility. We have taxes that capitalists can use to pay too little for the public funds that have led to their success. We have passed laws that protect industry and protect companies from real competition. And we played one disadvantaged group against another. What we have now is a game where some players get extra dice rolls and their own stack of Get Out of Jail Free cards.

We were hypocrites about socialism. Socialism is essentially the redistribution of wealth by the government. As Karl Marx put it, “everyone according to their needs”. The United States has abolished the redistribution part, but in our case, we redistribute it to everyone according to their choice, that is, we transfer wealth from urban to rural areas, to farmers, to the elderly, and to industries with huge lobbying budgets. like Big Pharma. All the time we deny that we are doing this. We are increasingly being called by non-healers who want a turn at the trough, like Derek Thompson from the Atlantic, who asks: “Boomers have socialism. Why not millennials?” If capitalists are against socialism, we have to be against it all the time. If we’re not really against it, we have to stop demonizing people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

We have refused to listen to criticism, especially regarding income inequality. Technically, everyone in America (and most people around the world) has been doing much better since the rise of capitalism. But they’re not feeling any better. It’s biology. Suppose I drive across the street to Randy’s house tomorrow morning and raise a million dollars. Then I go to George and get ten million. You’d think Randy would be pretty happy. But I doubt it. Instead, he comes over and asks why George has more. According to Science magazine, the brain responds to relative wealth rather than absolute wealth. Instead of understanding why people are frustrated, we’ve mostly dismissed complaints about the wealth gap as sour grapes or, in the case of AOC, childish naivety.

And during all of that, we were less than gracious. Instead of being humble about our luck, we were often boastful and accused the less fortunate of being drawn to it by indolence, waste, or lack of risk taking.

Principal, fair capitalism remains the best and fairest system for everyone. It is far superior to socialism, “democratic” or otherwise, especially for the poor and disadvantaged. Socialism would reduce inequality in America by not raising the poorest, but forcing everyone to be miserable mediocrity. (Although probably not billionaires. They would move to Monte Carlo.) Basically, however, fair capitalism is not really on the menu. We have created a kind of capitalism and a class of capitalists that are very difficult to like. If we want to know why socialism is making a comeback, we just have to look in the mirror.

