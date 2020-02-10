Advertisement

While researchers continue to collect information about coronaviruses, most Americans are at relatively low risk of infection, UC Irvine scientists and health professionals stressed during a panel Monday night, February 10, to resolve concerns and share accurate information.

The vast majority of cases of what is officially known as the novel 2019 coronavirus have occurred in China, and most people diagnosed outside of China have recently traveled there, said Matthew Zahn, medical director of the Orange County Health Care Agency for the Control of communicable diseases, the participating seven faculty members on the panel organized by the UCI.

Alison Holman was one of the panelists on Monday, February 10, 2020, during UC Irvine’s discussion of the coronavirus with doctors from the Department of Health and several university epidemiologists. (Photo by Bill Alkofer, contributing photographer)

UC Irvine held a panel discussion on Coronavirus on Monday, February 10, 2020 with doctors from the Health Department and several university epidemiologists. (Photo by Bill Alkofer, contributing photographer)

Approximately 120 people were present.

“The short answer is that the risk to US citizens is currently very low unless you have recently traveled to Hubei Province, China,” said Sanghyuk Shin, head of the UCI Infectious Disease Science Initiative.

As of Monday, 28 countries have reported cases of coronavirus, and six states, including California, Arizona and Washington, have confirmed cases, according to US federal disease control and prevention agencies.

According to state health officials, six Californians rated the virus positive, including one in the Los Angeles and Orange districts.

If one learns more about the coronavirus, research also finds that the mortality rate appears to be around 1% compared to the 8% mortality rate during the 2003 SARS outbreak, said Andrew Noymer, professor of public health at the UCI.

The panelists at the Monday seminar said that rumors and misinformation were widespread, including among the school population.

Since the announcement of the Orange County case on January 25, “the questions came immediately,” said Albert Chang, medical director of the UCI Student Health Center.

Social media posts incorrectly indicated that a UCI student on campus was sick and isolated. According to official information, no case related to UCI has been reported. Some students have skipped classes due to concern and a petition has been launched to close the campus.

“In the beginning, we set up boxes of masks and they just disappeared. People grabbed her handful, ”said Chang.

Students have reported UCI officials to discriminate against Asian people, although the ethnic background is not related to the risk of coronavirus, Shin said:

“One of the ways to fight fear is to provide yourself with good knowledge,” said Shin.

The university has set up an online information clearing house, the medical director of the student health center has recorded a podcast on the subject, and faculty experts have put together the public lecture on Monday to stop the flood of misinformation about the disease.

Li Zhang, who came to UCI last summer to teach the global and international study program, said that she and her husband would have responded to the invitation to the event as soon as they received it because many of their students worried from China were and had no information and she wanted to be able to answer her concerns.

Computer science students Albert Le and Elizabeth Wen said they came to learn the facts, not because they were worried about getting sick. “I think it’s good to be informed,” said Le.

When winter fades and warm weather arrives, the likelihood of a major outbreak in the United States will decrease as summer respiratory infections are less common in temperate climates like ours, said Noymer.

Officials from the UCI and Orange County Health Care Agency agree on some tips for those who are concerned about the coronavirus.

Get a flu shot. There is no coronavirus vaccine yet, but the CDC estimates that since October, more than 22 million Americans have had flu that has resulted in at least 12,000 deaths.

Wash your hands especially after the bath, before eating and if you cough or sneeze.

If you have flu-like symptoms, stay away from work or school. Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact a relevant source such as the CDC, the World Health Organization, or the Orange County Health Care Agency.

