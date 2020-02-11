Advertisement

The hunt is back. Months after Universal withdrew the release of his violent satire – amid conservative turmoil that even reached president Donald TrumpTwitter feed – the film will arrive in the cinema next month.

“The most frustrating thing was that nobody had seen the film, and everyone rushed to the judgment about what was in the film without having seen it,” producer Jason Blum said in an interview with io9 on Tuesday – one of many Universal set up with press as part of a coordinated break. “Especially after we decided to take it off the schedule, it was incredibly frustrating because we couldn’t say,” Well, wait “… So we had to bite our tongue so far.”

On March 13, The Hunt is apparently about rich liberal elites that hunt for a group of people who have expressed conservative views online. That short description and the first trailer of the film – which was released last year just before two mass shootings shook the nation – caught the anger of Fox News anchors and commentators, who spent days attacking The Hunt without compromising the end product have seen. Around the same time, Trump tweeted: “Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level, with great anger and hatred. The film that was released was made to ignite and cause chaos. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and are very bad for our country! (That the conservatives in the film, led by Betty Gilpin, were placed in the trailer because the heroes of the film were a nuance apparently lost with the president and his followers in the media.)

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Universal and Blum’s production company, Blumhouse, canceled the September release.

Now speaking, Blum and the co-writer of the film Damon Lindelof say they were frustrated by Trump’s tweet. “The film he was talking about was not the film I feel we made,” Lindelof told io9. “It was the film that was reported on. And so, if he had said, “This is a piece of shit, I’m sorry I wasted my time” – that would have felt better, because at least he was talking about the movie. “

Blum added: “After being surprised, my overwhelming (feeling) tried to figure out how we could show the president the film.”

As part of the rollout on Tuesday, Universal has released a new trailer for The Hunt, which emphasizes the film’s sense of humor and the approach of take-no-prisoners. (Says a character, “whites, we are the worst.”) The studio has also shown the film to a select group of journalists, many of whom have noted that The Hunt is not necessarily the future liberals. “The film is neither pro-liberal nor pro-conservative. If anything, it is anti-both, focused on a humorous, over-the-top action satire that shows the worst extremes and how that can lead to major problems ‘, wrote Germain Lussier for io9.

That short description should be music in Blum’s ears. “None of us was interested in taking sides for this film,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. A film about both sides? Maybe Trump will see it anyway.

