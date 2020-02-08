Advertisement

For more than a decade, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault – also known as the “Doomsday” vault – has been maintaining the world’s largest collection of different cultures. This week, the Cherokee Nation was the first tribe in the United States to be asked to deposit samples in the vault.

According to a Cherokee Nation press release, the secretary of the tribe of natural resources has collected nine samples of heirlooms to send to the long-term seed store, which is deep in a mountain on a remote island halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the north is Pole. The vault was built in 2008 to withstand man-made and natural disasters and is part of an international effort to ensure the conservation of a variety of plant seeds.

The vault offers space for 4.5 million types of grain and currently houses almost 1 million samples from almost every country in the world.

Harvests from the vault could provide food for humans in the event of a disaster, but they also serve to protect plants that are endangered by climate change.

The Cherokee Nation samples contain Cherokee White Eagle Corn, the most sacred maize of the tribe. They also sent Cherokee Long Greasy Beans, Cherokee Trail of Tears Beans, Cherokee Turkey Gizzard, black and brown beans, Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash and three other corn varieties.

Every variety that was sent to the vault dates before European settlement in the United States.

“This is a story in the making, and it would not have been possible without the hard work of our people and partnering with the team in Norway,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., chief of the Cherokee Nation. A piece of our culture that will last forever , From now on, these seeds will keep our history and there will always be part of the Cherokee nation in the world. “

Luigi Guarino, scientific director of the Global Crop Diversity Trust, contacted the tribe’s senior director of environmental resources Pat Gwin after hearing an interview with National Public Radio about the Cherokee Nation’s heirloom seed bank program in 2019.

The seeds will be deposited in the 2020 collection on February 25th.

“He emailed me saying that it would be an honor for them to have the stem seeds in the vault,” said Gwin. “This is a tremendous opportunity and honor for the tribe. It is indeed a very valuable thing to know that the Cherokee Nation seeds are protected forever and are only available to us.”

