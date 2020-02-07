Advertisement

The Galway hurlers are likely to be supported by Daithí and David Burke in good time before the NHL duel with Irish champions Tipperary next week, but Shane O’Neill does not plan to use the services of Joseph Cooney and John Hanbury in the foreseeable future to take.

Daithí Burke, who won all of Irish club football with Corofin, has to train again with the local hurlers on site. Former captain David Burke will be available for travel again in ten days after a long off-season.

Galway started his league campaign with a straight win against Westmeath, but lost eight points last time to Limerick, and O’Neill is thrilled with the prospect that the All Star duo will return.

“David should be back in the next ten days, I would say. Absolutely (it’s a boost). He’s a former captain and a great player. He’ll be home in the next few days,” said O’Neill.

“Daithí Burke will also be back. He is not yet on the pitch with us: he is doing his own work. What was done is a little different than soccer or hurling. “

Last summer, Galway had the earliest exit from the championship in almost 60 years when they did not emerge from the Leinster championship. Both Joseph Cooney and Jonathan Glynn started their last game of the season against Dublin after missing parts of the season.

Cooney currently lives in Australia and, according to O’Neill, has no plans to return to the county quickly. Since Hanbury also takes some time, another All Ireland winner could be missing.

“No John (Hanbury) takes a break. He’s not in the squad, “confirmed O’Neill.

“I don’t have an update for Johnny Glynn yet. Joseph Cooney, I spoke to him last week and he just can’t make a commitment at the moment. He is in Australia right now.

“But that doesn’t mean that at some point he won’t be back: He could, but at the moment he can’t give the promise as it is.”

“The squad has dropped to 36 at the moment, but it’s not a defined panel. It is by no means a closed shop. The 36 are aware of this, the boys who have been released are aware of this.

“Some of the younger people who might belong were given work to do themselves. We believe they are good enough to play inter-county hurling, but probably not yet at this stage in their development. So you got something to do.

“We will see how they develop in the league and in the coming months. If they evolve and the guys don’t appear indoors, that will change. Both sets – the players who have been released and those in the squad – are aware of this. “

