Foreign nationals are not allowed to buy real estate in the world’s most populous countries, India and China.

The city of Berlin has just moved to protect 1.5 million tenants by freezing most rents for five years. The Netherlands are reducing sudden Reno victories by ensuring that 70 percent of tenants in a residential building agree before the landlords make improvements.

In Canada, British Columbia has a tax on foreign buyers and a tax on speculation and vacancy, which is probably the strictest restriction on living space. But such measures are marginal compared to the astonishing rules that other officials have put in place to blow the bubbles in the houses and alleviate rent shocks.

Asian countries are much less open than western countries to allow foreigners to influence their property values ​​by investing in their country. And in many European countries there is a fixed ceiling for rents and direct financial increases for tenants who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing.

There are apparently no limits to the creativity of the legislature in housing construction.

Many of the planet’s desirable cities are suffering from similar housing pressures as Vancouver, Victoria and Toronto. With prices and rents skyrocketing, often accompanied by stagnating local wages, governments across the political spectrum are aware of the need to develop a range of measures to calm prices and guard vulnerable tenants.

According to Knight Frank, a consulting firm, such regulations and taxes can counteract the driving factors. Knight Frank believes that rising valuations are causing the number of millionaires worldwide to increase rapidly, flights from Asia to the West are becoming increasingly convenient, interest rates to be low, and mega-projects for urban infrastructure such as the subway proposed by Vancouver to the UBC.

Developers and their often close political allies welcome economic and population growth – and claim that the only way to create cheaper housing (and increase profits) is to increase density and cut bureaucracy. However, many economists say it is impossible to find a way to afford it.

“Building more houses is more counterintuitive than the right recipe. Real estate prices will only drop when the tide of money flowing into the market subsides. … The best way to do this is through the tax system, ”says Ann Pettifor, director of Policy Research in Macroeconomics. According to Pettifor, the market will simply absorb the money and prices will continue to rise without stopping the transportation of money to expensive areas.

For this reason, there are numerous restrictions on foreign investment in real estate elsewhere. The largest sources of immigration in Canada – China, India and the Philippines – have imposed various bans on foreign buyers. This means that millions of new Canadians are already familiar with the housing regulations that protect local sovereignty. Similar restrictions on foreign owners exist in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

As in Canada, many large cities in Australia are very attractive for foreign buyers, usually from Asia. In contrast to Canada, however, every foreigner wishing to buy an apartment must be registered in Australia. And to limit the depletion of the older, more affordable housing stock, Australia is innovatively limiting offshore residents to buying only new homes.

The political differences go on and on. In Denmark, foreign nationals outside Europe can only buy property if they can prove that they are permanent residents and live in the apartment all day. Even citizens of the European Union cannot buy summer houses on Denmark’s popular coast. Although large European countries like France and Germany are fairly open, little Switzerland has more barriers than Denmark.

Even in Canada, which is committed to the unrestricted worldwide movement of capital and people like no other country, the liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau promised to follow BC’s example in the autumn election campaign. and levy a one percent tax on the valuations of homes owned by non-Canadian non-residents. Jagmeet Singh of the NDP requested a 15 percent national tax for foreign buyers. We’ll see if they can get through.

What is being done for tenants?

Given the increasingly outrageous cost of home ownership, more people are renting in North America today than ever before. So some governments find it harder to counter excavation.

The popular Berlin, like Vancouver, is growing by almost 40,000 new arrivals every year. Average rents have more than doubled in a decade. Politicians are doing everything they can to protect the city’s tenants.

The Berlin government has just frozen most rents for five years and limited them to one square meter. The German capital is also the first city in the world to claim that landlords cannot charge higher rents than those paid by the previous tenant.

Due to the justified fear that the Berlin laws would destroy the incentive to build new rental properties, the government has decided that buildings built after 2014 will be exempt from tax and rents could ultimately rise by 1.3 percent per year.

Spain and the Netherlands also have nationwide rent control measures and have limited rents to inflation. And they are not alone. Even in the United States, there are five states with far-reaching measures to regulate rents. California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Oregon. Some Canadian cities are similar.

But they are not as pioneering for tenants as many other jurisdictions. Spain has a minimum of five years for leases to protect them against migration. And when the coveted Barcelona was flooded with 20 million tourists every year and more than 20,000 rental units were lost to Airbnb, the city’s politicians took tough action against them. So have many other cities.

Not only is the Netherlands dealing with landlords who are increasing rents in the name of the renovation, Amsterdam has also found a way to give families high priority for medium-priced rentals, and the national government promises to sue tenants who are suing landlords need to provide free attorneys.

Not to mention that dramatic efforts have been made in social housing. In Germany, for example, $ 2 billion a year goes into housing projects. In beautiful Vienna, Austria, 62 percent of citizens live in social housing (compared to 1 percent in the United States).

There is really no shortage of imaginative ideas to help people who are too badly affected by the real estate market. Every idea has to fit into its context. But in most cases, the social and political will is the only thing that prevents them from becoming a reality.

