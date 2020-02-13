A contender for the most eye-catching name for a new condominium building in Vancouver could be The Empire at the Park.

In the world of luxury living, the names of Tony apartment buildings are often seen as the most effective way to market them to local and global buyers looking for exclusivity and prestige.

The Empire at the Park, also known as The Empire at Queen Elizabeth Park, could not better reflect British heritage. For a globalized, cosmopolitan city like Vancouver, it doesn’t seem intuitive that the names of many new luxury buildings are often British, while others are associated with Latin languages.

The Vancouver luxury market is aimed at both overseas and domestic buyers. And whatever developers do with English-sounding and Latin names seems to work. The stylish units from The Empire at the Park in Cambie and 29th, which range from $ 1.2 to $ 1.6 million, quickly sold out.

Is it possible that the Britishness of the place is part of its brand appeal when it comes to marketing high-end homes in British Columbia? English and well-known Latin names are common in most new, expensive condominiums, including the many that fly along Cambie Street.

The Chelsea, named for a posh neighborhood in London, sells units for $ 3.3 million. A two-bedroom apartment in the Grayson building of the Cambie Collection, designed by the very British-sounding Pennyfarthing Development Corp. was built, it costs about $ 1.5 million.

Mansion Global Magazine says that the trend to use names as brands really increased in London in the 1990s when “a lot of money came into the city from overseas and people were suddenly demanding luxury apartments that didn’t exist before. “

For example, the name of London’s Tony Lancaster building plays with the English legacy. A Hyde Park emphasized its uniqueness. The new Ritz-Carlton and Versace apartments in London use western luxury brands, which has made them a trend in the Middle East and Asia.

connected

Many people in Asian countries appreciate both the English language and western products, says economic consultant Jean-Noel Kapferer. In his book Abundant Rarity: The Key to Luxury Growth, Kapferer writes about how “Asian consumers feel safer when they buy reputable Western brands that people around them are familiar with.”

Whether for buyers in the west or east, access to green spaces also explains what the most popular name for North American buildings is “park”, which indicates a special place with pastoral charm. According to Apartment Guide Magazine, “Park” has been used in the names of more than 1,400 residential and condominium blocks, with “Village” clicking 1,200.

Promotional image for Empire in the Park Condo Complex, on Cambie near Queen Elizabeth Park

Screenshot of Empire in P /

PNG

Vancouver’s luxury developers are crazy about the name “Park”. In addition to Empire at the Park, there is Park House on the 59th near Cambie, where prices rise to $ 4 million per unit. The apartments in Ivy in the Park next to UBC in Wesbrook Village cost up to $ 3.7 million. A top spot in the Balpark near the Langara golf course is $ 4 million.

“Oak” is also fashionable for expensive apartments, says Apartment Guide. In this sense, Vancouver has terraces at Oak Park, 41st, and Oak Street, where units cost $ 1.6 million. And Westbank Corp. continues to build hundreds of elite condominiums in Oakridge, some of which will be sold for $ 9.9 million.

START OPTIONAL TRIM

However, there are more inventive names, including The ARC from Concord Pacific. Marketing is reminiscent of the legendary Arc de Triomphe in Paris, though the word also points to the biblical story of Noah and the creatures of the earth who find refuge in an ark. However the name is interpreted, the ARC’s False Creek condos sell for up to $ 5.7 million.

END OPTIONAL TRIM

In a province where activists and politicians often push for more locations and buildings to be given traditional First Nations names, there are few new high-end buildings that do this.

The exception is Lelam, also known as Cedar Walk, which is located on University Boulevard toward the UBC campus, where the Musqueam Indian Band posh units for $ 779,000 to $ 3.9 million at an average price of $ 1,399 each Marketed in square feet.

Indigenous names are not common in Metro Vancouver’s expensive condominium complexes, nor in the thousands of stylish units built in the university’s Endowment Lands.

UBC is creating a master-planned community in Wesbrook Village with buildings called Eton (after the English university) and Ultima (a Latin superlative). Some upscale complexes at UBC are named after famous Europeans, such as The Residences at Nobel Park, where prices range from $ 2.9 to $ 3.9 million.

Vancouver-based broker Bryan Yan, who specializes in luxury properties for Regent Park Realty Inc. (named after a royal park in London), recognizes western-sounding names and brands that are often given a certain seal of approval in parts of the world, especially when English continues to develop a global lingua franca.

However, Yan, who speaks six languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and German, also believes that condominium complexes in a global city like Vancouver are given English names because “English is just a beautiful language.” Developers want to capitalize on English or well-known European names, says Yan, which are easy to pronounce for anyone regardless of their mother tongue. He notes that most indigenous names are difficult for many people to pronounce.

The popularity of English names is reflected in how a young woman in England earns millions of dollars to help Chinese parents find English names for their babies. Building on the fascination people have for Western culture, Beau Jessup has an online company that has given English names to 600,000 Chinese children.

Yan is also one of the many brokers and marketers who know that people from the west and east can be attracted to easy-to-pronounce but still exotic-sounding Italian, French, and Latin names. Like The Marquis, The Contessa or The Mirabel (all buildings in Vancouver), which seem to be the most familiar.

Stephen Matthews of the University of Hong Kong, Department of Linguistics, has pointed out that for some in Asia, the appeal of English dates back to colonial times “when it seemed desirable or prestigious to have an English name”, to partially show that you can do business with foreigners. Now Matthews says, “The English language in Hong Kong is no longer a symbol of British influence, but part of people’s identity.”

Allen Adamson, an American brand specialist, says that a pronounceable, catchy, and impressive building name will quickly get a developer “on the 50-yard line when it comes to marketing a property.” And in Metro Vancouver, it’s clearly an English or Latin name that helps many builders get touchdowns.

[email protected]

Follow @DouglasTodd