The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks plummet ahead of the US wage report, while China confirms that the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 31,000 and killed at least 620 people.

President Xi Jingping tells President Donald Trump that China is doing everything possible to contain the virus, but domestic anger is growing after the death of a doctor in Wuhan who identified the danger but was threatened by the police.

US employers have probably created 160,000 new jobs in the past month, a pace that is the average of 179,000 in 2019 and could slow further in the first months of the year.

Global investors are investing in stocks again, with U.S. stocks seeing an inflow of $ 12.7 billion in almost two months as Wall Street hits record highs.

US stock futures suggest that the Wall Street open was slightly weaker ahead of the 8:30 a.m.Eastern January employment report in January, and AbbVie’s earnings before the start of trading.

US equity futures were somewhat weaker in overnight trading as investors prepared for an important reading of the domestic job market before the opening, which will prolong Wall Street’s week-long rally and offset ongoing concerns about the impact of the corona virus on the global economy could.

However, average hourly wage data suggest only modest gains compared to the previous month, suggesting low inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy, which is still dependent on consumer spending for more than two-thirds of its growth.

Given that investors were keeping an eye on the Department of Labor’s employment report at 8:30 a.m.East, the markets in Asia remained largely unchanged overnight and in Europe in the early morning, although concerns over the pace of new coronavirus infections and the China’s ability to contain them continues to grow.

President Xi Jinping made a phone call to President Donald Trump to convince him of China’s efforts, but the death of a young doctor in Whuan, who first identified the spread of the virus and was then threatened by local police, was a concern of some observers Degree of transparency of information from Beijing.

Despite the fact that the number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 640, the infection rate has passed the 31,000 mark, and analysts forecast Chinese GDP to fall by 2 percentage points, global investors continue to stack up in US stocks.

BofA data released on Friday suggests that US equity inflows exceeded $ 12.7 billion in the week ending February 5. This is the best value in almost two months.

Meanwhile, US stock futures looked somewhat weaker in payroll. Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a 70 point decline from a record high of 29,379.77 points last night, while S&P 500 contracts indicated a 4 point retreat ,

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six global currencies, was slightly stronger at 98.49, widening its five-day plus to over 1%, while ten-year government bond yields remained stable at 1.632% ,

European stocks fell at the start of trading on Friday after hitting a historic high earlier this week. The Stoxx 600 fell 0.14% due to weaker commodity and auto stocks. The British FTSE 100 opened 0.12% in London.

However, overnight stocks in Asia were weaker broadly as investors benefited from a volatile regional equity week marked by negative headlines related to the Coronavrius epidemic in China.

The MSCI regional benchmark excluding Japan declined 0.67% at the end of the session, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.2% at the end of the week, reaching 23,827.98 points.

Global oil prices also struggled to make gains in the early European session as a number of U.S. supply increases and persistent Chinese demand issues offset the reports that Russia proposed OPEC + to expand its 600,000 cut production agreement Barrel will support per day when cartel officials and non-member allies meet in Vienna next month.

Brent crude futures contracts for delivery in April, the global pricing benchmark, were recently 1 cent higher than Thursday in New York and were trading at $ 54.94 a barrel, while WTI contracts were for the same month at $ 50.93 a barrel was 2 cents higher.

