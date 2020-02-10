Advertisement

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks turn red as coronavirus cases reach over 40,000 and the death toll exceeds the SARS pandemic in 2003.

China confirms 907 deaths, at least 97 on Sunday alone, amid the spreading virus as the second largest economy in the world tries to restart its economic engine after the New Year break.

Global stocks are falling as investors count the cost of factory closures and business interruptions in Asia, and invest cash in safe assets such as the dollar, yen and US government bonds.

Global oil prices are falling deeper into the bear market area as demand in China offsets weakness and limits speculation about OPEC production.

US stock futures point to a slightly weaker open on Wall Street, ahead of Allergan and Restaurant Brands earnings before the start of trading.

US stock futures faltered on Monday, while global stocks were mostly in the red overnight as China’s factories and businesses slowly and unevenly returned to work after an extended New Year’s break amid the rapidly spreading corona virus.

China has pledged approximately $ 10 billion to fight the pandemic, which killed at least 900 people and infected more than 41,000. Authorities from the World Health Organization are preparing to visit Beijing to support the procedures.

However, the second largest economy in the world is still in a real or voluntary ban as businesses close, transportation links shut down, and factories shut down as citizens try to avoid the respiratory illness that is believed to result from an illegal food market in the central industrial city of Whuan.

Since then, the virus has spread to at least 27 countries – including Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – and has affected the trade and economic prospects for much of the Asia region.

Given analysts’ forecasts that the Chinese economy will cool sharply in the first quarter and that weakness will persist until the virus is either contained or a feasible vaccine is found, markets in Asia are having trouble finding a sell-off on Wall Street Friday.

US equity futures look similarly challenged in early trading hours in Europe. Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 suggest that there is little change in a session without economic data and top-notch earnings reports for both benchmarks.

However, corporate earnings have somewhat supported US stocks in the past three weeks, and with around two-thirds of the S&P 500 reporting quarterly earnings to date, analysts expect collective earnings to increase 2.1% year over year to 342, $ 8 billion will rise.

However, China’s continued shutdown and weakness in factories in Europe have put pressure on global commodities markets and triggered a defense policy in most financial markets.

European stocks opened on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark falling 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading, while the British FTSE 100 fell 0.3% despite the pound falling to a 2.5-month versus the dollar Fell low from 1.2878.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six global currencies, rose to a three-month high of 98.67 this week, while ten-year government bond yields fell below the 1.6% level and traded at 1.587 were%.

Global oil prices remain in the bear market, although OPEC manufacturers and non-member allies such as Russia are seeking to cut production by another 600,000 barrels a day to stop the continued fall in crude oil prices by more than 20% since early January.

The Brent crude oil futures contracts for delivery in April, the global pricing benchmark, were recently 11 cents lower than on Friday in New York and were quoted at $ 54.36 a barrel, while the WTI contracts for the same Were 11 cents lower per month and $ 50.21 a barrel barrel.

Overnight the Japanese Nikkei 225 in Asia fell 0.6% to end the session at 23,685.98 points, while the MSCI ex-Japan regional index fell 0.4% at the close.

