The Thursday market minute

Global stocks pull back as China reports an increase in 15,000 new coronavirus cases using computer-based detection methods.

CT scans show 14,800 new infections in Hubei Province, bringing the total national number to just over 60,000.

WHO’s DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns of the outbreak, “could still go in any direction,” although the deaths associated with COVID-19 outside of China remain very low.

Shares in Asia decline as case confirmations increase, and China notes that new car sales in the world’s largest car market continue to decline.

European stocks are falling, despite the euro hitting a multi-year low of 1.0879 against the US dollar as investors avoid risky markets.

US stock futures point to record highs on Wall Street pulling back at the opening bell ahead of PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz earnings before the start of trading.

U.S. stock futures eased Thursday, while stocks in the world’s major markets traded red as China reported a 15,000 increase in new coronavirus cases with a new detection method, which contributed to concerns about the spread of the deadly virus still needs to be contained.

Health officials using computed tomography techniques have confirmed nearly 15,000 new cases of the virus – now known as COVID-19 – in Hubei Province, where the disease was first identified in an illegal wildlife market in the central industrial city of Wuhan. This brings the province’s total to just under 50,000 and the nationwide to around 60,000.

Investors and health officials have so far comforted themselves that only two of the 1,350 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have occurred outside of China, but a number of new cases have been revealed with new detection methods, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu’s warning of the outbreak “could always be.” still go in every direction “, caution replaced optimism towards the end of the week.

The US stock futures reflect this concern. Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average point to a retreat of 125 points from a record close of 29,551.42 points last night. Those connected to the broader S&P 500, which also ended yesterday’s session at a new all-time high of 3,379.45 points, will result in a 16.75 point retreat.

Meanwhile, 10-year benchmark US government bond yields have traced much of their two-day gains to trade at 1.588% in early European business, while the US dollar index extended gains to a new four-month period High of 99.01 against a basket of its global counterparts.

European stocks also retreated from their record highs at the start of trading on Thursday. The Stoxx 600 fell 0.2%, despite the fact that the euro remained at a low of 1.0880 in 2017 against the strengthening US dollar. The British FTSE 100 fell 0.5% in London, leading to a downward trend in commodity and energy stocks.

Overnight in Asia, the worrying surge in new COVID-19 confirmations expressed gains for regional stocks, and investors were also concerned about the fate of the fluctuating Chinese economy, in which new car sales according to industry forecasts from China are in the 19th month in As a result, Association of Automobile Manufacturers declined as production remains closed across the country.

At the close, the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark fell 0.2%, while a stronger yen hit export-oriented stocks of the Nikkei 225 in Japan, lowering the index by 0.14% to 23,827.73 points.

Global oil prices were also down, picking up gains from last night’s 3% rally, largely based on the hope that the COVID 19 cases in China had peaked. Traders also pointed to yesterday’s unexpectedly strong 7.5 million barrel increase in crude oil stocks yesterday, as well as global demand reductions from both the Energy Department and OPEC on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The Brent crude futures contracts for delivery in April, the global pricing benchmark, were recently 15 cents lower than Wednesday in New York and were trading at $ 55.64 a barrel, while the WTI contracts for same month that barrel was 5 cents higher at $ 51.22 a barrel.