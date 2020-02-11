Advertisement

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks are growing despite concerns about the corona virus, while analysts are lowering growth forecasts for China as the disease continues to spread.

China’s NHC confirms more than 1,000 deaths and 42,000 respiratory virus cases, although yesterday’s total number of cases showed signs of slowing.

The US Treasury curve is reversing, suggesting growth concerns over China’s slowdown could affect Western economies, a condition that Fed chairman Powell may be addressing on Capitol Hill today.

European stocks reached new highs as the euro was at its lowest level against the US dollar since late September.

US equity futures point to a solid open on Wall Street before Under Armor, Hilton Worldwide and Western Union gains before the start of trading

US stock futures rose on Tuesday as global investors continued to increase stocks, although analysts cut their growth forecasts for China as the Conronavirus continued to spread in the world’s second largest economy.

China’s National Health Commission said the number of deaths from the virus, which has symptoms similar to pneumonia, has risen to over 1,000, while the number of new infections has increased by 42,600 to the global SARS pandemic in 2003.

With factories closed, companies closed, and millions of people unwilling or unable to travel, China’s GDP is likely to slow or even contract significantly in the first quarter as the virus accelerates into March , warn analysts.

This concern is reflected in safe haven assets, including US government bonds, where the yield spread between 3-month bills and 10-year bonds turned negative yesterday. This suggests that investors fear that a slowdown in Chinese growth could slow GDP progress in the United States and elsewhere.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is likely to address this risk later today when he submits the central bank’s annual monetary policy report to the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee in Washington, although it is unlikely that he is taking any concrete action at the present time Fed proposes.

Despite rising corona virus risks, weakening factory data from Europe and ongoing trade uncertainty between Washington and Brussels, US stock futures are likely to come to power next Tuesday.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are valued at a gain of 86 points, while those related to the S&P 500, which has risen by 3.75% so far this year, have progressed 8, 3 points for the broader benchmark.

European stocks also rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with commodities and technology values ​​hitting a multi-month low of 1.0908 for the euro, giving the Stoxx 600 an early plus of 0.72% and a new record high while the British FTSE 100 gained 0.75% as the pound was held at 1.2898 against a stronger US dollar.

Overnight in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 was closed on the country’s annual Foundation Day holiday to keep liquidity in the region thin, while the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark closed around 0 due to solid gains on Hong Kong stocks, Kong and Shenzen gained 95%.

US government bond yields are stable, with 10-year debt trading at 1.583% before traders sell new $ 84 billion in bonds during a busy week, including new issues from 3-year, 10-year-olds and 30 year old papers.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.03% in early European trade to 98.86, the highest since early October.

Global oil prices were trading slightly higher, partly supported by firmer stocks in Asia and bets that China would boost stimulus programs to counter the virus slowdown.

The Brent crude oil futures contracts for April delivery, the global pricing benchmark, were most recently 46 cents higher than Monday’s New York trading at $ 54.74 a barrel, while the WTI contracts for the same Barrel was up 40 cents a month at $ 49.97 a barrel.

