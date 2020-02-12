Advertisement

The Wednesday market minute

Global equities are up slightly as Chinese authorities report the slowest rise in coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks.

However, the Chinese NHC has changed the way it documents infections, adding only those that have symptoms of respiratory disease.

Asian stocks are gaining hope that China will slow the spread of the virus, but questions remain about its economic impact.

European stocks – including the German DAX index – hit new highs at the start of trading.

Senator Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, consolidating his early lead in the race against President Donald Trump in the fall.

US stock futures point to a slightly higher open on Wall Street before CVS Health, Barrick Gold and Shopify gains before the start of trading.

US equity futures rose slightly on Wednesday as global stocks stabilized and sentiment showed signs of improvement. According to China, the number of new coronavirus infections has slowed to its lowest level in almost two weeks, indicating that authorities are on the rise due to the deadly pandemic.

However, optimism was tempered by the fact that health authorities in China have changed the way in which they confirm infections and those identified as having been tested for the virus can no longer test until they show symptoms of the disease ,

Advertisement

Even so, the Chinese Health Commission is confident that the spread of the virus has peaked in the world’s second largest economy, with new cases rising 2,015 yesterday, the lowest since January 30, and deaths around 97 rose to 1,113.

However, the broader impact of the virus on growth in China and its impact on economies around the world remain to be quantified, and as investors expand their equity positions this week, markets in Europe and the US and New Zealand are picking up for new all-time highs – defensive assets and hope for short-term stimulus from the major central banks remain two key components of recent market movements.

“We are closely monitoring the occurrence of the corona virus, which can lead to disruptions in China that could affect the rest of the global economy,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told legislators on Capitol Hill yesterday, adding that that this is very likely to affect the United States. “

“The question we’re going to ask ourselves is whether the effects are persistent and could lead to a significant reassessment of the prospects,” Powell said, but told the House Financial Services Committee that he had the answer at that time of the outbreak.

Uncertainty about the strength and impact of the corona virus in China was addressed at home by questions from last night’s Democratic area code in New Hampshire, where leftist Senator Bernie Sanders achieved a narrow victory against upstart Pete Buttigieg and underpinned his view as a party favorite President Donald Trump to take over in the autumn elections.

Poor ideas for well-funded candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden – both of whom did not gain enough support to attract delegates from tiny Granite State – added to the complexity of the first season, which later leads to Nevada and South Carolina this month.

Meanwhile, US stock futures point to modest opening gains for the top three benchmarks, each of which hit a brief all-time high yesterday before retiring to the end of an uninspired trading session.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicate an increase of 76 points, while the contracts linked to the S&P 500 suggest an increase of 8.25 for the broader benchmark. Nasdaq Composite Futures indicate an early 36-point rise in the tech-focused index.

European stocks also got off to a positive start on Wednesday when the Stoxx 600 benchmark rose 0.14% to a new record high at the start of trading, causing auto and commodity stocks to move higher. The British FTSE 100 rose 0.22% when the pound was trading at 1.2963 against the US dollar, while the German DAX performance index reached an all-time high with the opening bell rising 0.3%.

Overnight in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 resumed trading after Tuesday’s bank holidays. Investors increased the benchmark by 0.74% and closed at 23,861.21 points. Meanwhile, regional stocks rose 0.76% as optimism that China would successfully slow the spread of the corona virus lifted sentiment.

According to the American Petroleum Institute and China, global oil prices also indicated a bullish trend. After an unexpectedly high increase in US crude oil stocks, prices rose sharply due to a cut in the global demand forecast by the energy department.

Brent crude futures contracts for April delivery, the global pricing benchmark, were recently up $ 1.10 higher than Tuesday in New York and were trading at $ 55.11 a barrel while the WTI Contracts in the same month were 74 cents higher and were $ 50.68 a barrel.

Advertisement