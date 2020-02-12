The most anticipated Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S20 series, has been announced and the trio will be on the market within a few days. To be more specific, Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy S20 series from March 6th. However, if you are not interested in upgrading your smartphone to the newly introduced Galaxy 20 device and still want your current smartphone to look like the Galaxy S20, you can download the Galaxy S20 series wallpapers.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

The Galaxy s20 5G has a 6.2-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Depending on the region, the smartphone is operated with Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865. In addition, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back and a 10-megapixel unit on the front. The rear cameras support 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera can record 4K at 60 frames per second. Other technical data include a 4,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 +

The Galaxy S20 + 5G has a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED with the same aspect ratio of 20: 9. It will use a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera on the back and a 10 megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The rear cameras support 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera can record 4K at 60 frames per second. It will include a 4,500 mAh battery, which is 500 mAh more than what the Galaxy S20 offers. Additional specifications include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the highest quality Galaxy S20. The smartphone’s 6.9-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Like the S20 and S20 +, the S20 Ultra has a 120 Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of the Galaxy S20 Ultra can record 8K videos, while the front camera records 4K videos at 60 fps. Other technical data include a 5,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

If you want to buy the Galaxy S20 series, which model do you want to buy and why? Let us know in the comments below.

about ytechb