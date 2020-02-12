Samsung finally announced its first foldable clamshell smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone will be available in limited quantities in selected markets such as the United States and Korea. While the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip isn’t as expensive as the Galaxy Fold, the $ 1,380 price will upset many people.

In any case, you can now download the wallpapers for the Galaxy Z Flip to your Android or iOS device. Click here to download wallpapers for the Galaxy Z Flip to your smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch infinity flex display that is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The display folds up using the new hideaway hinge, and the UX, specially developed by Samsung, enhances the folding experience.

Highlights of the Galaxy Z Flip:

Do more – hands-free calling – When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at different angles, allowing selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all without hands.

– When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at different angles, allowing selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all without hands. Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design the Flex mode – a customized user experience for the Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free, the display is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens, so that you can easily display pictures, content or videos in the upper half of the display and control them in the lower half. You can easily view and navigate YouTube streams as you search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments below.

– Samsung worked closely with Google to design the Flex mode – a customized user experience for the Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free, the display is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens, so that you can easily display pictures, content or videos in the upper half of the display and control them in the lower half. You can easily view and navigate YouTube streams as you search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments below. Game change camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands for itself, so you can record more on the go – from timed group shots to lively nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best perspective and enjoy video recordings with a 16: 9 ratio that is perfect for uploading to social media platforms – without a tripod. Record stunning nighttime hyperlapse videos or vivid low-light shots in night mode – no flash required. Simply open your device and place it on a table. When closed, you can quickly take high-quality one-handed selfies with the rear view camera without having to open them.

– Galaxy Z Flip literally stands for itself, so you can record more on the go – from timed group shots to lively nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best perspective and enjoy video recordings with a 16: 9 ratio that is perfect for uploading to social media platforms – without a tripod. Record stunning nighttime hyperlapse videos or vivid low-light shots in night mode – no flash required. Simply open your device and place it on a table. When closed, you can quickly take high-quality one-handed selfies with the rear view camera without having to open them. Notifications on your terms – Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, upright, or open, never miss a text, call, or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Receive real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

– Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, upright, or open, never miss a text, call, or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Receive real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip. Multi-active window – Seamlessly multiple tasks with Multi-Active Window – Simply open the Multi-Window taskbar to drag and drop the desired apps. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks in the top half as you search for your favorite pieces below.

via AllAboutSamsung