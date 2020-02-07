Advertisement

The Mario Kart Tour course in Vancouver takes racers through Chinatown’s Millennium Gate.

reddit

Mario Kart’s colorful group of characters has been appearing throughout the Mushroom Kingdom for almost 30 years, from the beach to the jungle to the capital Toad Town.

Advertisement

But the chubby plumber and his buddies go even further in the latest entry and visit places like London, Paris or, from next week, downtown Vancouver.

Mario Kart Tour will be released in September 2019 and is the fourteenth game in the popular Mario Kart series. The mobile game, which is available for iOS and Android devices, offers bi-weekly themed tours with classic courses such as Rainbow Road, Koopa Troopa Beach or DK Jungle Parkway as well as a quartet of real locations, including New York and Tokyo.

On February 11th, the tour comes west as players get their first new seat since the game’s release and the first in Canada. On the course in Vancouver, Mario and friends can enjoy views of the North Shore Mountains as they run past local attractions such as Chinatown’s Millennium Gate and the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Valentine’s Tour is coming to an end, but don’t let your heart break! Starting February 11th, 10:00 p.m., you can take a trip through the city of Vancouver and enjoy its natural beauty. What sights are you looking forward to? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/1R8gWflw2W

– Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) February 7, 2020

One wonders if we will also see Douglas Coupland’s 8-bit whale sculpture. The digital orca always seemed to be something out of a video game. It is also directly opposite the cauldron and it can be assumed that any geographically accurate Mario Kart course in Vancouver would lead racers around the waterfront of the Vancouver Convention Center, where they will surely encounter the statue.

But Mario Kart never really cared about being realistic. After all, in this world you are a better driver when you eat mushrooms. We don’t have the Northern Lights either, unless you’re talking about those on Grouse Mountain. In addition, the teaser image above seems to indicate that there is a road that runs under the cauldron and across the harbor to North Vancouver. It’s a real slap in the face for what’s in real life and what should definitely be part of the Mario Kart Vancouver course: the floating chevron.

It’s a shocking oversight, especially from Nintendo, a company whose Canadian office is located here in Vancouver.

They understood one thing absolutely correctly: Coal Harbor really feels so empty after dark.

The Olympic connection is remarkable as Super Mario visited Vancouver at Mario & Sonic at the Winter Olympics, a collaboration between Nintendo and Sega, most recently Vancouver. Disappointingly, the floating chevron was also not seen in the 2009 sports and party game.

[email protected]

Follow @harrisonmooney

CLICK HERE to report a typo.

Is there more to this story? We’d love to hear from you about these or other stories that you think we should know. Email to [email protected]

Advertisement