Kathleen Doyle (left) and Monika Czinano (25) of Iowa celebrate after the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress / press citizen of Iowa City via AP)

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, on February 6, 2020, under pressure from Nebraska Kate Cain (31) and striker Kayla Mershon (44). (Rebecca F. Miller (The Gazette via AP)

Iowa striker Amanda Ollinger, 43, shoots Kate Cain (31) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, on February 6, 2020, next to central Nebraska. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Alexis Sevillian (5) controls the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, February 6, 2020, under pressure from Nebraska Leigha Brown (32). (Rebecca F. Miller / The newspaper about AP)

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, 22, plans to fire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, on February 6, 2020, under pressure from Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4). (Rebecca F. Miller / The newspaper about AP)

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on February 6, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP)

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on February 6, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Kathleen Doyle (22) and Monika Czinano (25) celebrate their victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on February 6, 2020 in Iowa City. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP)

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives into the basket while Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) defends during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress / press citizen of Iowa City via AP)

Nebraska-based Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) joins Kate Cain (31) (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Iowa City (February 6, 2020)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a record number of school assistants, and Amanda Ollinger had double doubles as the No. 20 night.

Doyle distributed a single game record of 15 assists with 15 points and Ollinger scored 11 points and got 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who won 33 times at home, lost 78-69 in Nebraska. Her last home defeat went to Nebraska on January 28, 2018.

Iowa beat the Cornhuskers 22:13 in the third quarter, gaining a 57: 45 lead.

The Hawkeyes left the field with 8 out of 16 points in the third quarter, while Nebraska shot only 31% in the second half and stayed 4 out of 17 points behind the bow, while Iowa was 4 out of 7.

Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7), who lost three times in a row, with 20 points. Hannah Whitish added 14 points and Kate Cain scored 12 with seven rebounds and five blocks, raising her school career record to 254.

