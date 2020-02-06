Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Advertisement

Dr. DrewIn addition, he’s tired of media coverage of the corona virus because he believes it’s overwhelmed and leads to hysteria … while ignoring another major threat.

The doctor was in front of the Beauty & Essex restaurant in LA. On Wednesday evening, he went into the media for misrepresenting the corona virus.

According to Dr. Drew … the corona virus should be reported as widespread, BUT a much milder virus than everyone feared. He points out that tens of thousands of people are infected … but only a few hundred dead.

For comparison: In the United States alone, around 60,000 people die of the flu every year. Worldwide there are an average of 646,000 !!!

So one can say with certainty that Dr. Drew is right when he says that influenza is far more deadly than the corona virus. So you should get a flu shot. We know Dr. Oz agrees also.

Play video content

01/02/2020

TMZ.com

To be fair … Dr. Drew’s numbers are a few hundred short when it comes to coronavirus deaths. So far, 563 people have died – all but two in China – and there are more than 28,000 cases worldwide.

Still … nowhere near flu.

Advertisement