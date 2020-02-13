Divina De Campo said she was not surprised that she finished second behind The Vivienne at Drag Race UK.

Vivienne said she felt “weightlifting” after calling Divina de Campo for “constantly discrediting her winnings.”

Drag Race UK winner said she was fed up with Divina undermining her success and told her rival queen to “grow up”.

“I’ve never had false friendships in my life,” she tweeted.

“I’m not going to start now.”

Hit your kneecaps to win. I won this fair and square show. I have constantly discredited my victory.

GROW UP https://t.co/1qcuB5qMGt

– TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 12, 2020

Weight raised. I have never had false friendships in my life. I will not start now. I’m sorry it was public, but I had to get it from my chest

– TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 12, 2020

The Vivienne spoke after Divina seemed to criticize her in an interview with QX Magazine.

When asked if she was surprised that she hadn’t won Drag Race UK, the Yorkshire-born queen said no and suggested that she didn’t “fit the model RuPaul likes”.

He likes people who are breakneck and break your kneecaps to win – that’s not me.

Divina told QX that her personal ethos is that she “wants to do everyone well” but “wants to be better than she”.

“I am not someone who would strive for everyone else to win.”

The Vivienne apologized to the fans for being out of the public eye, but said that she “had to get it from her chest”.

Vivienne and Divina de Campo clashed at Drag Race UK.

Divina De Campo’s relationship with The Vivienne showed signs of tension in the Drag Race UK workshop.

After Divina and the Frock Destroyers defeated The Vivienne in the Girl Group Challenge, the Scouse Queen cast shadows on Divina’s signature look.

She explained why she would have preferred Cheryl Hole if she had had the opportunity: “I’ve seen Divina in a red wig and silver dress for the past decade.”

In the last episode, Divina was caught glancing at The Vivienne when she spoke of being humble.

When asked by PinkNews whether this was a real reaction, she said, “I’ll leave that up to you. I don’t know if you think she was humble or not throughout the competition.

“The more I saw it, the more I think she played a game, especially with me.”

Still, Divina insisted that there was no hostility between the two.

“Why should there be? She came here to play a game and I came to play a competition and we did it and ended up in the top two. “