Just like Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo also won two Oscar nominations this year, albeit with much less fanfare. Not only was she recognized with a Best Actress nomination for her rendition of Harriet Tubman in Harriet, but she also wrote and played “Stand Up”, which was nominated for Best Original Song. The British actor, who had just boycotted the BAFTAs due to lack of diversity, walked the red carpet of the Academy Awards in a unique Atelier Versace dress. Bedazzled with silver Swarovski crystals, the white dress had a lot to do, including mesh panels, an asymmetrical belt that ran over her neck, a thigh-high slit and lots of volume. The pressure remained on her hands, as almost every finger was adorned with an oversized Piaget ring.

A notable highlight was her Vincent van Gogh “A Starry Night”-inspired nails, as well as the beauty secret that her makeup artist Terrell Mullin shared. To achieve Erivo’s perfect smoky eye, he opted for brown shade, not black. “Black is too heavy and too hard; it’s scary,” he told Allure. “Unless you do Chicago on Broadway, a smoky eye should never be that dark.” Game changer.

The look was not exactly a home run and Erivo went home empty-handed, but she did get a lifelong ‘dream’ (per Entertainment Tonight), which ‘had to perform on the Oscar stage … sing,’ what she did with her own song.

