Rapper Mr Strange spoke openly to PinkNews about navigating the music scene as a queer man.

At the beginning of the year, Mr. Strange had around 400 Instagram followers, now he has over 17.7,000.

He won most of them overnight when he became a social media sensation thanks to his drill rap on the YouTube channel (email-protected).

Going viral is cool, but what’s even cooler is that he did it when he was gay from being gay in a notoriously homophobic music genre.

Gay Musician: Drill music has a problem with toxic masculinity.

People who know a bit about drill music will know that calling Mr. Strange’s performance brave is an understatement. LGBT + representation in music overall may improve, but is virtually unknown within the drill.

“I don’t think there are many people who could have done what I did,” he says.

“I’m not going to say that I’m the only gay rapper that ever existed.

“Even in the UK there are gay rappers, but I think I’m the first of my kind.”

He describes his style as someone from the street, “someone who went through it, saw things and did things”.

With dead, nihilistic texts about gang culture, Drill was accused of inciting violence. Mr. Strange believes Drill has a problem with toxic masculinity and it has made things more difficult for him.

What attracted him to an industry that is so against him? It is his favorite music.

“I like good music, but unfortunately all the good music is made by people who are mostly homophobic.” He shrugs.

He also grew up with it: “It is the music that I listen to.

“It is the music that I watch the interviews about. I read the articles. For me as a child, this was the place I wanted to be, regardless of your opinion.”

But that doesn’t mean he never looked back.

One of the texts in his appearance (protected by emails) reads: “Being gay looks long, I should just have kept it.”

The organizers were less interested in Mr. Strange after he came out.

When I ask him to go into more detail, he remembers the first time he appeared in the industry. It was in May last year when he released a video called “Open the Gates”.

A great personal moment for him. He tells me how he walked through a park for hours before posting it.

And he had good reason to worry. He describes how after people saw this video and learned that he was gay, progress became much more difficult because the organizers were less interested in presenting it on their websites.

“They had posted a lot of my content before I came out, but after I was on air, many of them had. Rappers said to me, “What do you think of this song?” And they said, “I can’t post this brother.”

However, his recent (email-protected) accomplishment may have been the long pause he needed to turn these people around.

Mr. Strange. (Instagram)

“The same people notified me after my (email-protected) message came out,” he says. Whether he felt disappointed in the past or not, he will still work with them. “What can I say, I don’t hold anything against anyone. Nothing was said to me so directly.”

It is also easier to forgive people when you are in a good mood and Mr. Strange laughs.

He has something to say to those who reject him: “You should take a deep look inside yourself and think about it, you know what …” With a pause and a grin, he adds: “Yes, you should definitely feel a bit silly.

“You should feel a bit like an idiot! I’m not going to lie because it’s a little bit wrong. “

Apart from shy satisfaction, Mr. Strange seems wise at 20. He separates the pain he felt from the people behind it.

“I just think people follow too much and nobody leads. I hope that I can show people a new way and lead them.”

“Then hopefully they can follow someone who doesn’t make them hate a lot. Not everyone is homophobic.

“You just don’t want to be the weird that the gay kid likes.”

His ability to stay distant is less surprising when he learns that he is faced with the conflict of enjoying music made by people who have sent him homophobic messages.

After his version (protected by email) was released, he tells me that one of the artists he had just heard called him “fagot”.

“It’s a bit surreal to think I played you this morning and now you’re saying all these things about me.”

Still, he hasn’t stopped playing their tracks in his car. In fact, he recently listened to a rapper who homophobicized him on the way to me.

Before Mr. Strange entered the rap world, of course, he had to tell his friends and family that he was gay. Although his family accepted him, he lost most of his friends.

“The hardest thing about it was that I met my friends and slowly really lost them all.” At some point he felt completely alone.

“People took my piss and things like that. Just hideous stuff that you don’t expect from the people you grew up with when you consider that I’ve known these people for a long time. “

Mr Strange is approached by online trolls because of his sexuality.

Sometimes he hated himself.

I’ve always prayed and said I give you my whole life, if you just take that away from me, just make it clear to me.

“I simply refused to accept that. It made me depressed, it made me anxious.

“It made me sick. At some point you have to come out and I did that. That’s what I’m just trying to share with people. “

Fortunately, today he has good friends with whom he can be together (many of them share his taste in music, they also skate together).

Today, most of his homophobia comes from online comments.

He says that most drill videos have a toxic online culture that drowns out any chance of creating homophobia in the lyrics.

“Who is going to criticize them? Being a gay person and criticizing a heterosexual rapper. You will only get a lot of hate in the comments. If you send them a message directly, they won’t notice you either.”

But lately he’s been confident that a safe space is developing under his own videos: “You know that I like the comment section in my videos because there are a lot of people from the gay community there.

“I noticed this the other day and thought my comment section is so different from other comment sections. I only see people who are themselves. I don’t think there is a comment section in the rap scene where a lot of people talk about being gay.

“So it’s great that people can have a safe space. Where they know that when someone attacks them, there are a hundred other people from the LGBT community who support them.”

Some may warn you against wasting time arguing online, but Mr. Strange has other advice: “If you find someone in a comment section, go for their support.”

He believes there is strength in numbers and you should vote for the right person.

