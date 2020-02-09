Advertisement

Schofield Barrack soldiers are conducting a “large field exercise” until Friday that can cause extra drone noise in the vicinity of Wheeler Army Airfield.

The Army said that up to three RQ-7B Shadow drones can fly simultaneously during the day-and-night “Warfighter” exercise involving 1,500 soldiers and a series of tents, camouflage nets and barbed wire at various command posts on the rear part of Schofield.

The exercise uses computer simulations that test the capabilities of the 25th Infantry Division and control formations in a field environment and focus on division headquarters elements, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, detention brigade and artillery units, the army said.

RQ-7B Shadows have a wingspan of 20 feet, a load capacity of around 60 pounds, gross take-off weight of more than 460 pounds and a flight endurance capacity of nine hours, according to the military. The unmanned aircraft systems have electro-optic and infrared sensors with laser displays and useful charges of the infrared lighting day / night.

Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark, a spokesperson for the division, said the Shadows last longer than normal. Rainy weather for the first half of January caused unmanned aerial installations to remain in training.

“We use the field exercise as a way to catch up, weather permitting,” Hallmark said.

Strong winds in Hawaii can be expected in parts of the state until at least today.

