The Duchess of Sussex is back in hot water. Markle was accused of copying the speech from an ex-FLOTUS when she delivered her speech for the UN Women 2015, where she spoke about her experience in the fight against gender inequality.

Markle gave the speech on International Women’s Day and was welcomed by the public. But according to Express, part of Markle’s speech was very similar to what former FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt said in 1951.

“It is not enough to talk about peace. You have to believe in it. And it’s not enough to believe in it. You have to work on it, “Roosevelt said as she delivered a speech on the Voice of America broadcast.

“It is not enough just to talk about equality. You have to believe in it. And it’s not enough to believe in it. You have to work on it. Let’s work on it together, from now on, “Markle said in her speech.

Markle is not the only prominent figure who has recently been plagued by allegations of plagiarism. First Lady Melania Trump was also accused of plagiarism because part of her speech on the opening day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 almost coincided with Michelle Obama’s comments at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on August 25, 2008.

However, many believed it was not Melania’s fault. Online users responded to the problem and accused her “incompetent and lazy” employees who were not ready for the job. Meredith McIver, one of President Donald Trump’s staff, took the blame. She admitted that she had included extracts from the speech from ex-FLOTUS 2008 at Melania’s address. However, she meant no harm in it. After the controversial incident, McIver offered her resignation, but the POTUS rejected it.

“This was my mistake and I feel terrible about the chaos I caused to Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was intended, “McIver said. “Mr. Trump told me that people make innocent mistakes and that we learn and grow from experiences.”

In related news, Markle and Prince Harry appeared at the JP Morgan event. The royal couple received $ 975,000 in what was considered their first occurrence after their exit, but the move was considered a “PR disaster” because the company did not support the Sussexes campaign against fossil fuel emissions.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visit the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images

