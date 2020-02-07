Advertisement

The right wing of Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner (16), celebrates a goal by teammate Auston Matthews against the Anaheim Ducks in Toronto on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper Ryan Miller (30) will make a stop in Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs Center John Tavares (91) and Anaheim Ducks defender Cam Fowler (4) fight in Toronto for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Friday, February 7, 2020. ( Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs Center John Tavares celebrates scoring against Anaheim Ducks in the second round of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with team-mate Mitchell Marner (16) in the second round of an NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Maple Leafs defender Justin Holl (3) fights for control of the puck with Anaheim Ducks Center, Adam Henrique (14), as the goalkeeper of Maple Leafs, Jack Campbell (36) in Toronto. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) celebrates scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Carter Rowney (24) and Cam Fowler (4) in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Friday, February 7th 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP) Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Jack Campbell parried against the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) celebrates his goal against Anaheim Ducks with Mitchell Marner (16) in the first round of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

The left wing of Toronto Maple Leafs, Andreas Johnsson (18), celebrates his goal with teammates Rasmus Sandin (38), Mitchell Marner (16) and Auston Matthews (34) in the first round of an NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks on Friday February. 7, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)



TORONTO – Ryan Miller drove Friday looking for his 385th career win in the Ducks’ Crease, which would take him to 15th place on the NHL list of all time with Mike Vernon. Miller did what he could, but his teammates didn’t give him enough support in a 5-4 extra time against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

John Tavares scored the winning goal in a power play with 6.2 seconds in extra time.

Max Jones shortened the Ducks deficit 3-2 with a shorthanded goal at 8:34 of the third goal. The Ducks had a chance to tie it up with a late power game after Kyle Clifford was punished for holding Michael Del Zotto’s stick and Adam Henrique collected it with his 18th goal of the season at 12:47 PM.

Jason Spezza then broke the draw at 16:33 and gave Toronto a 4-3 lead. But the ducks made a 4: 4 win after Derek Grant’s goal. Miller fought for a sixth attacker on the bench who was 58 seconds off in regular play. The goal, supported by Cam Fowler and Ryan Getzlaf, was Grant’s career highlight 13.

Tavares (power game) and Auston Matthews scored goals in the second half, turning a 1-1 deficit into a 3-1 lead for the Maple Leafs, who went into the third round. Matthews’ goal was his 40th and took the lead with Alex Ovechkin from Washington.

Ducks’ Nicolas Deslauriers countered Andreas Johnsson’s goal for the Maple Leafs with a 1-1 shot against goalkeeper Jack Campbell of Toronto at 10:36.

Campbell and Clifford made their debut in Toronto after trading with the Kings on Wednesday. Maple Leafs fans cheered loudly when Campbell scored a routine save against Ryan Getzlaf in the first few moments of the game. Then they roared when Clifford and Getzlaf said goodbye in the second half.

Clifford and Getzlaf were each punished for roughing.

GUDBRANSON HURT

Erik Gudbranson suffered an unspecified upper body injury in the first period in a collision and did not return to the game. The ducks had to play five defenders instead of the usual six the rest of the way. He only played 3:35 before being injured.

Gudbranson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabers was uncertain.

SHERWOOD REMEMBERED

The ducks called Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego back from the AHL and put Daniel Sprong in the gulls with a swap of young right wings. Sherwood, 24, had 14 goals and seven assists in 30 games with the seagulls this season. Sprong had nine goals and 15 assists in 31 games with San Diego.

Sherwood was not in the Ducks cast on Friday.

More on this in this report

CAPTAIN CLUTCH # LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/b1UKJGwGrz

– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 8, 2020

Advertisement