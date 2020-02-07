Advertisement

February 6, 2020, 5:32 p.m.

Emily Oliver

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Washington. – In hundreds of scams reported within the week, Avista warns its customers to look out for suspicious inquiries from potential fraudsters.

In a press release released on Thursday, the power company reported that hundreds of residential and business customers have reported an increase in fraud cases within a week.

The majority of the scams were reported over the phone, Avista said.

How do you know if you are talking to a potential fraudster?

The company listed several warning signs in a message sent to customers.

If the person on the phone uses rough, threatening language, or disconnects from the service on the same day, there is a good chance that the call is fraudulent.

Another great way to determine if you are being cheated on is that the caller cannot provide customer account information or activity details, the press release says.

To protect yourself, it is important, according to Avista, not to disclose any personal or financial information to unknown people or companies.

If you think the caller is suspicious, it is best to hang up and call Avista directly.

To learn more about Avista’s privacy policy, CLICK HERE.

