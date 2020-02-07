Advertisement

In a serious cover-up of actual deaths from the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, Chinese multinational holding company Tencent reportedly released “real” data on novel coronavirus deaths, with the number of deaths being briefly reported as 24,589 – far too high as 563 deaths officially announced on Thursday.

According to a Taiwanese news report, “Tencent … accidentally published the potential real number of infections and deaths that were astronomically higher than the official numbers”.

Tencent reported 154,023 cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China on its website entitled “Epidemic Situation Tracker” – more than ten times the official number released to the world on February 1.

It also listed the number of suspicious cases at 79,808, four times the official number.

“The number of cases cured was only 269, well below the official number of 300 on that day. Most threatening is that the death toll was 24,589, well above the number 300 officially on that day were performed. “

When people noticed this, Tencent reportedly updated the numbers to match the government’s official numbers.

“Netizens have noticed that Tencent posted extremely high numbers on at least three occasions just to quickly drop them to government-approved statistics,” the report said.

Some people speculated that there was a coding problem behind the real “internal” data, but others believed that someone was actually trying to reveal the real numbers.

Tencent had not yet officially commented on these reports.

“According to several sources in Wuhan, many coronavirus patients cannot receive treatment and die outside of hospitals.”

There have been several reports that Wuhan officials cremated deceased coronavirus victims before they could be added to the official death toll.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the coronavirus numbers from China are “fishy”.

If the alleged Tencent leak numbers were correct, it would reduce the coronavirus mortality rate to almost 16 percent. In comparison, the SARS mortality rate was 9.6 percent according to the CCN.

Caijing, an independent Beijing-based magazine dealing with social, political, and economic issues, also claimed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not report the extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

Caijing’s article on coronavirus, which stated that Wuhan officials did not report real numbers, was censored in China.

As of Thursday, the official death toll in China rose to 563 with 28,018 confirmed cases.

China’s civil aviation regulator urged all airlines in the country on Thursday to maintain international air connections during the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed 563 people in the Asian country.

