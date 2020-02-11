Advertisement

Jamie Samhan / Royal Central

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to visit communities in Australia affected by recent catastrophic forest fires that have been ravaged by the country since early October.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Tuesday that talks between the Australian government and Kensington Palace have been going on for “weeks.”

Advertisement

Embed from Getty Images

An official invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to be issued this week.

The hope is that a visit by the royal couple will shine the international spotlight on recovery efforts, strengthening financial support for survivors and volunteers.

William and Catherine would have gone to Australia early in the crisis, but did not want their presence to overshadow the recovery process.

They are expected to visit areas destroyed by bushfire in New South Wales and Victoria.

It is not yet known whether their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, will join them on the tour.

The couple gave various statements of support to Australia while the crisis was ongoing.

In November they went to Twitter to share essential information about the fires.

At the beginning of January they shared a message of support that offered condescension to people who lost loved ones and praised firefighters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all people and communities affected by this devastating event. We remain shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that destroy homes, livelihoods and wildlife in much of Australia, “they wrote.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.”

On Australia Day they shared an image with themselves and a koala from a previous tour.

“Wishing all our Australian followers a happy Australian day,” they endorsed the post.

“This year we pay tribute to the incredible power and resilience of all Australian people and communities affected by the devastating forest fires.”

It would be the fifth tour for William to Australia and the second for Catherine since they visited together in 2014.

Embed from Getty Images

During their previous joint tour, the couple visited the Blue Mountains where they met residents of Winmalee, who had been destroyed by forest fires in October 2013.

In 2011, Prince William visited flood-affected communities in Queensland and Victoria on behalf of the royal family.

The devastating forest fire season in Australia has killed 33 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and eradicated more than a billion animals.

Embed from Getty Images

Advertisement