Advertisement

The college basketball season for men 2019-20 was not easy to determine, and the numerous conference games on Saturday seemed to reflect that. The high-ranking Baylor survived a fright at home, Duke needed magic in Carolina in extra time, Auburn defeated the LSU with a thundering three-pointer, and Baylor needed late heroics at home.

Then there was San Diego State, who started with a brilliant 23-0 record on Saturday and finally said goodbye to an interesting game with the Air Force.

The US state of San Diego, ranked 4th and the favorite in 1st place in next month’s NCAA tournament, defeated the Falcons 89-74. This was not before a wild Saturday in college basketball that took the stage prepares for the upcoming madness.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at tight games on Saturday:

No. 1 Baylor at home survived a late comeback from Oklahoma State and defeated the Cowboys, 78-70

No. 5 Louisville at home held back defending champion Virginia, 80-73

No. 6 Dayton at home defeated St. Louis, 71-65

# 7 Duke needed a comeback in regulation and overtime to beat North Carolina [98-96]

No. 10 Villanova lost at home to No. 12 Seton Hall, 70-64

# 11 Auburn drilled a shot at the buzzer to defeat LSU # 18 in overtime [91:90]

No. 13 West Virginia lost to unranked Oklahoma, 69-59

No. 15 Kentucky won at an enemy location in Tennessee, 77-64

No. 16 Michigan State lost in Michigan, 77-68

No. 22 Penn State at home defeated Minnesota, 83-77

No. 24 Colorado beat Stanford, 81-74

Here’s what happened in the Duke-North Carolina game. Unc led most of the game, and the Tar Heels led 75-62 late in the second half before a Duke comeback.

Dukes Tre Jones faced two free-throw hits as the regulation eased, while his team was three points behind. He sank the first shot and then pushed the second shot off the edge, and the rebound and subsequent support sent Duke in the right direction to shoot the buzzer, which tied the game and sent it into overtime.

After a 96 draw, Jones put a desperate shot into extra time, but his airball was caught by Duke newcomer Wendell Moore, who intercepted him and put it in the winner’s basket after the time for the victory of the Blue Devils No. 7.

A win from North Carolina might have confirmed the season with the Tar Heels dropping to 10-13 that season, but maybe they could have given them confidence for a late tournament run. Duke has the opportunity to build a team and face a run that could bring them number 1 at the time of the tournament. As of now, the Blue Devils are projected as No. 2 seeds. A loss for UNC would most likely have reduced them to 3 or 4 points.

Tre Jones # 3 of the Duke Blue Devils tries to stop Cole Anthony # 2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 8, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Advertisement