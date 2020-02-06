Advertisement

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his innocence on Thursday in a speech on the acquittal of the Republican-controlled Senate the day before. In his conclusion, he argued that the United States was “respected” again under his leadership.

“Our country is flourishing, our country is respected again and it is an honor to be with the people in this room,” Trump said at the end of his speech.

Despite the President’s assertion, the international vote presents a completely different picture. Trump’s actions are widely viewed by analysts as a turmoil of traditional Allied relations through trade disputes and the withdrawal of international agreements. Several international surveys show that people around the world are less confident and far more concerned about American leadership under the current government.

A poll published by the Pew Research Center in January found that a substantial majority of people around the world “don’t trust” Trump to “do the right thing.” Since 64 percent of those surveyed had no confidence in the US president, Trump did worse with 57 percent than Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping with 43 percent. Only 29 percent said they had confidence in Trump, a little more, 33 percent said the same thing about Putin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron listen to President Donald Trump at the G7 summit on May 26, 2017 in Sicily, Italy.

ALMOND NGAN / AFP / Getty

The report was conducted between May and October 2019 and interviewed 37,000 people in 33 countries. The data also showed that the majority of respondents rejected the President’s decisions to admit fewer immigrants to the United States and withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. In addition, the President’s decision to build a wall on the Mexican border, withdraw from the Paris Agreement, and increase import duties was considered a disadvantage by 60 percent or more of the respondents.

International confidence in the US presidency declined significantly after Trump took office. This is based on the latest results of the Pew survey compared to the 2017 data. After Trump took office, confidence in the US president fell from 64 percent at the end of Barack Obama’s term to only 22 percent. After comparing the surveys year on year, Trump has managed to increase international trust by 7 percent, but that’s still less than half the level that Obama had when he left office.

Pew Research data is consistent with Gallup’s annual Rating World Leaders report, which shows that approval of U.S. leadership in the world declined dramatically in 2017, Trump’s first year in office. While it was 48 percent in 2016, Obama dropped to only 30 percent in 2017. Global approval of the U.S. leadership under Trump continued to be low in 2018, rising to just 31 percent. That was less than in China, which received 34 percent approval worldwide.

A YouGov poll in December found that 41 percent of Germans consider Trump the greatest threat to world peace. This was more than the sum of Russian President Vladimir Putin (8 percent), North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (17 percent), Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (8 percent) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (7 percent).

