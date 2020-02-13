King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands spoke with members of the MH17 research team.

The king traveled to Rotterdam on Wednesday and held talks with those who for years had investigated the MH17 disaster and the related lawsuit. 193 of the victims were Dutch nationals.

His Majesty spoke with employees of the Public Prosecution Service, the Ministry of Justice and Security and the Dutch police. He heard about their experiences, their work and the complexity of the research. There were also discussions about preparing victims’ relatives for the results and how it felt to work on such an investigation.

Both the king and his wife, Queen Máxima, have met with investigators and relatives of victims several times since the tragedy.

MH17 was shot on July 17, 2014 while flying over Ukraine. It had departed from Amsterdam and was on its way to Kuala Lumpur. All aboard (283 passengers and 15 crew members) were killed. The governments of the Netherlands and Australia hold Russia responsible, but Russia continues to deny responsibility.

A criminal investigation was initiated in which police and judicial authorities from the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine collaborated in a joint investigation team (JIT).

The trial for those responsible starts on 9 March in The Hague at the Schiphol judicial complex.