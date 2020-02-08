Advertisement

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson today shared a video of an emotional hymn he delivered for his late father Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

The “Jumanji” actor, 47, placed the nearly 11-minute video clip today on his 171 million Instagram and 57 million Facebook followers.

Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, died of a heart attack on January 15 at the age of 75.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson said he was on his way to work for the first day of a production shoot he didn’t mention. He received a call from his wife Lauren, who informed him about “something was wrong” with his father. She urged him to call Cora, who brought him the news.

Johnson walked to the production set, where he said a crew of hundreds of men and women were walking around. He said it seemed like a big dream to discover the news that his father had died.

“No, it’s not a dream,” said Johnson. “My father is gone, and I heard a voice say,” Well, hey, the show has to go on. “And that was my father, that was my old man who told me that.”

Johnson called his father a “pioneer” for fighting racial equality in struggling and changing public behavior in the mid-1960s in a time of racial tension and gulf.

“A black man comes in in the 60s and 70s – it’s a completely white audience,” Johnson said. “And all these little little towns that I would eventually wrestle into. But at the time, he had actually changed the behavior of the audience and actually welcomed them to this black man.”

Rocky Johnson worked with Tony Atlas as Soul Patrol and became the first African-American wrestler to claim the tag-team title at the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in 1983.

Dwayne Johnson followed in his father’s footsteps as a WWE pro wrestler and eventually embarked on a Hollywood career to become one of the best-paid actors in the world today.

“I wish,” Johnson told a crowd including wrestler Hulk Hogan who attended the funeral. Johnson paused for a few minutes to stop the tears on stage. “… wish I had another shot. I wish I had another shot, you know, just to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you, say I respect you, but I feel like he’s watching. He listens.”

In January, NBC announced that Johnson would revisit his time as a little boy growing up in Hawaii to Tennessee to Connecticut in a new comedy series called “The Rock,” the nickname of the retired pro-wrestler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement