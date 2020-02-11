Advertisement

Hollywood wrestling pro Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can now add a father to a budding “WWE superstar” to his resume.

Rock’s daughter, Simone, has officially signed a wrestling contract with WWE to follow not only her father’s footsteps, but also that of her grandfather and great-grandfather.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “Knowing that my family has such a personal relationship with wrestling is something very special for me and I am grateful that I have the opportunity not only to wrestle but to continue this legacy.”

Advertisement

WWE announced the announcement on Monday, saying the 18-year-old was “on the way to becoming the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history.”

At the beginning of her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Simone certainly has some big boots to fill. Her grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia were both WWE Hall-of-Famers, and of course her father is also a sports legend.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and unbelievable drive have earned her coveted on-site training with elite athletes from around the world,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President. “She will continue the tradition of her incredible family line and at the same time develop her own effect as WWE’s first fourth-generation superstar.”

After the announcement, Simone shared the news on Instagram. “For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said that one day it will be my life,” she wrote. “I am humble, thankful and ready to work. Let’s do that.”

The Rock also went to Instagram to share his joy. “Congratulations to my # 1 born Simone Johnson, who officially signed her @wwe @wwenxt wrestling contract and is on her way to becoming the first 4th generation WWE athlete,” he wrote. “Wear our family name proudly, but your street will always be yours to create, earn and own.”

“While the family legacy may be your platform, your future is uniquely yours,” added Simone’s mother Dany Garcia.

Dwayne’s father, Rocky Johnson, passed away last month at the age of 75.

Advertisement