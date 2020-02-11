Advertisement

Exclusive

trivago.de

The face of Trivago ads compared all of his options after being cracked for a DWI and apparently chose to do so – his case was dismissed.

Advertisement

Tim Williams – the actor in the ad for the popular hotel search engine – successfully completed a redirection program before the test … even though he did it abroad, despite being arrested in Texas last year.

Williams lives in Germany and the prosecutor’s office allowed him to take the necessary courses there, and he was immediately informed.

Nathan Beedle “Mr. Williams took his Harris County case seriously by diligently completing programs in his home country that were comparable to our compulsory courses, and even more than he needed to do to ensure that he meets the requirements. “

Additional credit never hurts.

As we reported, Williams was arrested last April after the police said so found him passed out at the wheel with your foot on the brakes while on the road. He was booked for DWI after bombarding a field sobriety test and submitting a blood test.

The pre-trial distraction program is usually offered to first-time offenders, and Tim took advantage of it. Well, that’s ideal.

Advertisement