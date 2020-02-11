Advertisement

Dwyane Wade spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his transgender daughter

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade spoke about his transgender daughter in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The NBA player, who has four children with his wife Gabrielle Union, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old zaya as a transsexual.

Dwyane Wade says it was “his job” to continue training.

In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: “I and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBT + community and we are also proud allies.

“We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question or problem, it is our job as parents to listen to them and give them the best possible information and feedback.

“It doesn’t change because sexuality is involved now. When Zaya, our 12 year old, came home … and said,” Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth, and I want to be referred to as she / she. I would be happy if you called me Zaya. “

“So it was our job to gather information and approach every relationship we have. My wife has addressed everyone in the pose pose. We were just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best opportunity to be his or her best self. “

He added to her daughter, “When she got home and said,” Call me Zaya and I am ready to accept that. “I looked at her and said,” You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice. “

“At the moment it is up to us because she is 12 years old, but at some point it will be up to her.”

Basketball star claps against transphobic trolls.

Last year before confirming that his daughter is a transsexual, Wade clapped back on trolls after being attacked on a photo of Zaya in a crop top.

A troll wrote: “Why do you encourage that at such a young age?”

The basketball star replied, “I saw a hate on social media about my family photo after Thanksgiving.

“Stupidity is an exception to the world we live in – so I get it. But here’s the thing – I was chosen to run my family, not all. So we continue to be ourselves and support each other with pride, love and a smile! “

