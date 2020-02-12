Former NBA star Dwyane Wade has announced support for his son, who now claims to be a transgender girl.

Wade’s 12-year-old son, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, is now called Zaya, the player told television presenter Ellen DeGeneres this week.

“Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union … we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies,” said Wade DeGeneres on her Tuesday show. “We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously.”

Wade went on to explain that his son now wants to live “their truth.”

“Zion, born a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I am ready to live my truth. I want to be called “them” and “they”. I would love you to call me Zaya, “said Wade.

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can the best feedback we can, ”added Wade. “And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved.”

Wade said that he and his wife are now working to learn as much as possible about transgender issues.

“Now it’s our job to gather information and achieve every relationship we have,” said Wade to DeGeneres. “We’re just trying to find out as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be his or her best self.”

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, went to Twitter to introduce “Zaya”.

In the video Union added to her tweet, 12-year-old Wade can be heard saying, “You just have to assert yourself, I mean, it’s worth it, I think it’s really worth it if you get this point from yourself reach. “

Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

