Dwyane Wade continues to shed light on the importance of an LGBTQ ally by talking about his children. When he appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Wade opened the day Zaya came to see him and his wife Gabrielle Union. His first instinct was to approach his 12-year-old with love and understanding and the hope that he could “give his child the best chance of being her best self.” And it is a feeling that host Ellen DeGeneres quickly praised him for during the day.

In the interview, Wade recalled the day when Zaya, “originally called Zion,” announced that she was ready to “live my truth.” He went on, recalling her request to use her / her pronouns, and told Wade and Union: “” I’d really like you to call me Zaya. “The basketball star also said how proud he and Union are of having a child in the LGBTQ + community.

“We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously,” Wade continued. “When a child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to listen to it, to give them the best information we can, to give them the best feedback we can – and that doesn’t change because sexuality now plays a role plays in it. “

Wade added that he felt it was his responsibility as a parent to educate himself. “It is now our job to gather information,” he said, adding later, “We are just trying to find out as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being her best self.” According to the athlete, Union was so committed to exploiting all means that it reached out to the cast and crew of FX’s Pose.

Angelica Ross, who played Candy on Pose, confirmed on Twitter that Union has indeed reached her. “I was so touched when @itsgabrielleu held out his hand!” Ross wrote, praising the couple for being “committed to doing well as parents.”

And although Wade may be the one who shares Zaya’s truth with the world, he made it clear that she would tell her own story in the future. “At the moment it is because we are 12 years old, but in the end it would be because of her,” he told DeGeneres.

After the Wade interview went live, Union shared a video from Zaya about her authentic self on Instagram. “Meet Zaya,” the actor wrote the post. “She is compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her.”

“What’s the point of being on this earth if you try to be someone you aren’t? It’s like you’re not even living like yourself,” Zaya says in the video before encouraging those who are struggling to ” “” to get to a point where you can “look in the mirror and say” hello “to yourself, such as” nice to meet you. ” Instead of: “I don’t really know who I am.” “

