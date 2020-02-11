Advertisement

NBA legend Dwyane Wade Just revealed that his 12-year-old is now identifying herself as female. His child asked him and his wife. Gabrielle Unionto call them Zaya,

“Zion, born a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, well, I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth.’ Wade said in “The Ellen Show”.

“And I want to be called her and her. I would love you to call me Zaya. ‘”

Wade discussed his support for Zaya and the LGBTQ + community in a convincing interview with Ellen DeGeneres … to say he and Gabrielle couldn’t be more proud of them.

“We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. When our child comes home with a question, it is our job as parents to listen to it in order to give them the best possible information, the best possible feedback, and that doesn’t change anything about sexuality [and gender] now. “

Wade was incredibly open about his support for Zaya … and clapped back at people who criticized her in a family photo for Thanksgiving.

“Stupidity is part of the world we live in – so I understand. But here’s the thing – I was chosen to run my family, not all of them,” said Wade at the time.

“So we will continue to be ourselves and support each other with pride, love and a smile!”

Indeed, Union and Zaire Wade took Zaya to the Miami Pride Parade in 2019.

Wade went on to say, “I looked at her and said that you are a leader … It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice. At the moment it is up to us because she is 12 years old, but at some point it will be up to her. “

