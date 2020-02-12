As he sat down for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dwyane Wade began to talk about his role as the father of his transgender daughter, Zaya. “Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community,” he said. “And we are also proud allies.”

“We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously,” he said. “When our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with a problem, when a child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to listen to it, to give them the best information we can, to give them the best feedback we can give, and that doesn’t change because it now involves sexuality. “

The Miami Heat icon, however, understands that parents are not always immediately equipped to cope with what their children need, and so he says that part of the adult’s responsibility is to seek help. His family has become involved with an organization called GLSEN that focuses on supporting LGBTQ + students. “Our job now is to collect information and make contact with every relationship we have,” he said. In his case, he said Union “would reach everyone to the cast of Pose,” a show with LGBTQ + artists. “We just try to get as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being her best self.”