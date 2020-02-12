Advertisement

A truck driver, who was searched for the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex, was given permission to appeal against his extradition to the UK.

A Supreme Court judge ruled over concerns raised by Eamonn Harrison regarding the European arrest warrant issued by the British authorities and justified the trial by a higher court.

Judge Donald Binchy said it was in the public interest to investigate the issues and found that they go beyond the facts of Harrison’s case and could have ramifications for other extradition processes.

Harrison of Mayobridge, Co Down, is sought for his alleged role in transporting the trailer, in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men, all Vietnamese, were found in an industrial park in Grays in the early morning hours of October 23, last year.

The 23-year-old, who was arrested in the port of Dublin a few days after the discovery in England, is said to have driven the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge and later signed the shipping notification for it.

The Crown Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to prosecute Harrison for 41 crimes – 39 deaths that result in a maximum sentence for life imprisonment, an offense against trafficking in human beings and a number to support illegal immigration.

Harrison’s lawyers alleged there were “obvious errors” in the original warrant.

They argue that additional information requested by the UK authorities would have been provided by the CPS if it were to be released by a judicial authority, namely a judge in Essex.

Judge Binchy said it was necessary to investigate the issues raised in a higher court.

He formally issued a decision to grant Harrison extradition to the United Kingdom, but stayed the execution of the decision pending the completion of the appeals process.

He said, “I formally postpone execution of the order until an appeal.”

Harrison, represented by senior counsel Siobhan Stack and junior counsel Tony McGillicuddy in court, has 14 days to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Dressed in a purple sweater and jeans, he gave lawyer Paul Tiernan a thumbs up after the verdict was announced this morning.

He was taken into custody pending trial.

