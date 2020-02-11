Advertisement

AAP supporters celebrate in front of the party office in Delhi

New Delhi: At 9 a.m., the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led 43 of the 70 meeting seats in Delhi, as early trends based on postal votes showed.

The party led by Arvind Kejriwal had a clear advantage over the BJP, which led the way with 16 seats and had improved compared to 2015. The congress does not seem to be planned.

However, these are very early trends. A clearer picture emerges after the next round of counting.

According to CNN-TV 18, Kejriwal, who is the CM face of the AAP, leads from his constituency in New Delhi against the main opponent, the Sunil Yadav of the BJP. So are the other AAP leaders, including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Somnath Bharti, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Raghav Chadha.

If the trend continues, AAP could have been in power in Delhi for the third time since 2013, when it first stood out in the Delhi electoral landscape with 28 seats.

Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and with the support of the Congress from outside, the AAP formed the government in the city-state and ended the 15-year congressional rule. However, the government was short-lived and fell after 49 days. But the AAP returned to power by a large majority in 2015 when it won 67 of the 70 seats.

The Shaheen Bagh effect

The election trend reflects how the BJP’s polarization campaign had an impact on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, in which Muslim women protested the citizenship law bought by the NDA government led by Narendra Modi.

According to CNN-TV18, BJP’s Brahm Singh led from Okhla at 9.30 a.m. – Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar are part of this constituency – against Amanatullah Khan of AAP.

This election has recently been one of the most polarized in Delhi, with the BJP using the Shaheen Bagh protests as the main campaign theme.

The AAP campaign, meanwhile, centered around Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his model of good governance and development, particularly giveaways. “Acche beete paanch saal, raho Kejriwal location” was the theme of the AAP campaign.

The AAP deliberately decided to stay away from negative topics. Kejriwal and his party leaders avoided getting involved in a debate over the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Kejriwal Makeover & AAP Governance

The AAP government had previously issued a report for the party, free electricity for consumption of up to 200 units, 50 percent subsidized electricity for consumption of 200 to 400 units, and free water up to 20,000 liters per month for the free bus included and subway rides for women, set up WiFi points and Mohalla clinics.

Kejriwal had also gone into high gear to achieve a new image – from an anti-corruption activist who preferred “anarchism” even after becoming prime minister to become a leader and an effective administrator. He has also adopted this for his campaign campaign.

The AAP boss used a proven political strategy – to create a cult of people that records all failures in politics and administration in the past five years. From video conferencing, mobile apps, subway stations, car stands, billboards on streets and full-page newspaper ads to your salons (WelcomeKejriwal.In), Kejriwal’s face was everywhere in Delhi so that he could effectively highlight the successes of his government.

Several political analysts attribute his victory to the proven strategy. The new Kejirwal is no longer an angry young man. He smiles and laughs, jokes in speeches and improvises when the situation demands it.

Since many people in his party believed that people like a positive campaign, Kejriwal stuck to this evolved image. Electoral strategist Prashant Kishore’s proposals seem to have clearly gone in his favor. The town hall meetings held by Kejiwal during the election campaign also repeated the subtle attempt to rebuild his image as a communicator instead of a leader who only speaks in monologues without listening.

