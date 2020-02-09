Advertisement

Now we take you on a trip to Easter Island. It is one of the most distant inhabited islands in the world, far in the Pacific, 2200 miles west of the coast of Chile.

Dutch explorers gave it its name after they discovered it on Easter Sunday 1722. Since then, what they found has fascinated and confused the world – giant stone statues that tower over the island’s landscape. Their name is Moai, and as Anderson Cooper reported for the first time last spring, there is nothing like it anywhere else in the world.

When morning breaks on Easter Island, it is the Moai that first feels the sun.

Advertisement

These 15 moai in a place called Tongariki are perhaps the most famous. They are carved from volcanic rock and placed on a stone platform called Ahu. The tallest is almost 30 feet. They stand, strange silent guards, facing away from the sea, and watch over the country and its people.

This island, which is roughly the size of Washington DC, has at least a thousand moai. Many more Moai remain buried underground. For the descendants of those who built them, these are more than statues made of stone, they are immortal branches of an old family tree.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: The Moai represent an ancestor. And we believe in an ancestor who goes beyond this life but helps us and guides you.

Anderson Cooper: Is a Moai an Individual Ancestor? Or can it also be the family line of this ancestor?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Both.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa is the longstanding mayor of the only city on Easter Island.

Anderson Cooper: When you see the Moai today, it’s not just something from the past. Is it something that lives and has power right now?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Yes. We natives of this island believe in it.

The natives here believe that their ancestors and family lines are represented by certain groups of Moai. Mayor Edmunds Paoa says he is in a place called Tahai.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: My genealogy reaches this point 85 times.

Anderson Cooper: It goes so far back?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Yes. More than a thousand years.

That is quite possible. Nobody knows exactly when the first people came here, but it is believed that it was 800 to 1200 years ago. Archaeological evidence suggests that they made a dangerous journey across more than 1,000 miles of open ocean from an unknown island in Polynesia.

These first settlers brought their carving tradition with them, but they made much smaller statues. They also brought belief in a mystical force called mana.

Anderson Cooper: How do you describe mana? What is mana?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Mana is – is – is indescribable. If we were to describe it from today’s language, it would be knowledge.

Anderson Cooper: Know?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Could be interpreted as wisdom as – an energy that gives you strength.

Anderson Cooper: Do the Moai still have mana?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Sure. It has a soul. It has life.

Anderson Cooper: Do you live?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: Definitely.

According to legend, when important islanders died, their mana flowed from their bodies into the Moai.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: The mana is there. The mana is there.

Anderson Cooper: It’s hard for my little mind to imagine.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: For people like you from the city, you don’t understand these things because you worry about how disciplined animals work.

Those who believe in mana say that it is not just in the Moai, but in everything that happens here – in the waves that are constantly crashing ashore, in the rocky ground and in the green grass that covers the island.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: These objects in the middle of a barren landscape. They speak to you. They attract you. They – they make you know more. I think that’s the power of them.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg is a professor of archeology at UCLA. She has come here for nearly 40 years, working with local researchers and artists, digging up and cataloging the statues, trying to understand what the Moai’s secrets and magic are, as she calls them.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: These statues are narrow-minded.

Anderson Cooper: They don’t give up their secrets so easily …

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: They don’t reveal their secrets so easily. And they don’t pass them on so easily to outsiders.

To learn the secrets of the Moai, you have to start where almost all of them were made. This is the old quarry of Rano Raraku, which is located around the drain of a dormant volcano. There are around 400 moai here, more than anywhere else on the island. The largest, never standing upright, is nearly 70 feet long and weighs at least 250 tons, as heavy as some passenger aircraft.

Based on excavations carried out by Jo Anne Van Tilburg and other archaeologists and analysis of soil samples and objects found around the statues, Van Tilburg assumes that the height of the Moai construction was between 1300 and Mid-14th century. However, Moai was not carved until or shortly after the first contact with the Europeans in 1722.

Anderson Cooper: I mean, with carbon dating or other scientific techniques, it’s not possible to know exactly when …

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Unfortunately not. You can’t go out with stone, this stone that way.

When the first archaeological survey was conducted on the island in 1914, all Moai except those in the quarry were found lying on the ground.

There are several plausible theories as to how they got there. Certain statues may have simply been neglected, others were knocked down in earthquakes, and some were deliberately overturned during fighting between competing family groups.

Nowadays, some moai are only partially visible, only their famous faces stick out of the ground, the rest of their bodies are buried in sediments that have formed naturally over the centuries.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: This is at least – only about a third above ground.

Anderson Cooper: Wow. So two thirds of them are underground.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Yes, yes.

At first glance, the Moai all look the same, but Van Tilburg says that no two are the same.

Anderson Cooper: How do they differ?

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Well, they differ in the line of their mouth. Of course, they differ in size and shape. They differ in their expressions. Whether the head is up or slightly down or to the side.

Anderson Cooper: These two Moai – are they unfinished?

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: You are not done yet.

Visitors here have long debated how the Moai were made under the Stone Age conditions on the island when the statues were carved. Van Tilburg says the answer is everywhere. Thousands of stonemasonry tools are scattered throughout the quarry.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: This was a hand instrument that was used. And if you hold it, you can actually feel where people put their fingers.

Anderson Cooper: Wow.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: That was actually used to clean up the sculpture.

Anderson Cooper: You can actually feel the type of hand.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Yes, you can.

Anderson Cooper: Wow. That is amazing.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Isn’t that cool?

Anderson Cooper: I mean – and that was literally ten feet away. I mean–

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: And you took it in your hand and you can feel where the other person’s hand was, who – who – who actually used it.

Anderson Cooper: This is incredible.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: When you talk about mystery and magic, it’s just the thing.

But magic alone could not bring the Moai out of the quarry to places on the coast that in some cases were more than 8 miles away. That took strength and ingenuity. Van Tilburg has tested a theory that she believes. These moai were placed horizontally on sledges and pulled over tree trunks.

Island legend says the statues were walking, and some archaeologists have also tested this theory by standing it upright and rocking gently back and forth.

You may also have heard a theory about aliens that make and move the Moai. It may sound ridiculous, but many visitors still believe it today.

Anderson Cooper: You have to have people asking about aliens.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Yes.

Anderson Cooper: – Build this.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Yes, I do.

Anderson Cooper: So, I mean, I just have to ask if that’s possible? But you don’t believe it.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: No, I don’t believe it.

Easter Island was annexed to Chile in 1888. Half of the 8,000 people who live here today are Chilean immigrants. The other half are modern descendants of those original Polynesian settlers. They call themselves and the island of Rapa Nui. In 2017, Chile finally gave them control of the national park, which contains the Moai and other important archaeological sites. The park covers more than 40 percent of the island.

Rapa Nui Island was formed from volcanic rock about 3 million years ago. There are now 3 dormant volcanoes that dominate the landscape. This is called “Rano Kau”. Nobody knows exactly how many archaeological sites there are on the island, but this place is like a living museum that is constantly haunted by sun, wind and rain.

These three elements destroy the Moai over time.

These statues may look like they are made of solid stone, but they are actually quite porous. Jo Anne Van Tilburg showed us a small piece of the soft volcanic rock tuff from which the Moai are made.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Tuff really has special properties that – where it can be carved and it can be polished fairly easily.

Anderson Cooper: It is good for sculpture because it can be easily knocked down with a harder stone.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Right. Right.

Anderson Cooper: The material that made these statues possible makes them very vulnerable in the long run.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Exactly.

Rainwater and airborne germs penetrate the pores of the tuff and gradually decay. The wind whirls the stone away over time, causing further damage to birds and an organism called lichen.

Some moai are in worse shape than others. Take a look at this one, which is called Tukuturi. This photo is from 1955 when it was unearthed. This is what Tukuturi looks like today.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: The stone breaks very easily. It’s just not stable.

Anderson Cooper: Basically, they’re breaking up.

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Yes, they are. I mean when they stand in the rain they melt like sugar cubes.

Anderson Cooper: How Sugar Cubes in the Rain?

Jo Anne Van Tilburg: Exactly. It’s so dramatic.

Why did people stop making statues on Easter Island?

In the 1990s, with the help of the Japanese government, the 15 moai in Tongariki that had fallen or overturned were reconstructed along with the stone platform on which they now stand.

The United Nations has declared Easter Island a World Heritage Site, and efforts have been made for decades to slow the decay of the statues with a chemical sealant. However, only about 20 Moai have been treated so far.

The process is expensive, the island has no money. It is also not a permanent solution. The sealing only delays the inevitable. One day these moai will probably go away.

Anderson Cooper: is there a plan? A– Conservation plan? An environmental plan for the future?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: No.

Anderson Cooper: Isn’t there?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: None. None at all.

Mayor Pedro Edmunds Paoa is frustrated. There is a lack of consensus among the Rapa Nui about how the Moai should be preserved. And the island’s infrastructure is under pressure from all tourists who want to see the statues.

A few decades ago, there were only two incoming flights a week.

Now there are two almost every day.

Cruise ships also make regular calls, just long enough for passengers to get off the boat, grab a few souvenirs, and take a few selfies. A total of 120,000 tourists visited last year.

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: This is too much.

Anderson Cooper: If tourism continues to grow, will it be sustainable here?

Pedro Edmunds Paoa: No – it is not sustainable.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati is a historian who makes a living as a tour guide.

Anderson Cooper: Are you concerned about the impact of tourism?

Cristian Moreno Pakarati: So materially – the community has never been better. But in general it’s a lot less friendly than it was a while ago.

He says the more the island cares about tourists, the less it is home to the people whose ancestors built the Moai.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati: Today we are forced to see the statues from afar, just like the tourists who come here. People of my generation, right, we could go there and touch the statues and – and be part of the statues and hug the statues. How can I explain to my son today that my son can’t?

Even though he can no longer touch her, he still feels as amazed as he has ever experienced when visiting the Moai.

Anderson Cooper: You’ve probably been here a thousand times.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati: A thousand times. Yes. No, it’s still great. It’s something you – you still feel awe when you’re here.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati supports efforts to preserve the Moai, but believes it will take more than mana and money. He has his own somewhat radical idea of ​​how to make the Moai stand still.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati: The only way to keep them alive is to keep the art of making and moving statues alive.

Anderson Cooper: So you want to see how Rapa Nui’s people make new moai.

Cristian Moreno Pakarati: Right. Because one day they will go away. If the art of making it is still alive, we will never lose the statues.

Produced by Keith Sharman. Associate Producer Alex J. Diamond.

,

Advertisement