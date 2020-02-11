Advertisement

Sometimes only one change to a recipe is needed to make it look fresh. By replacing bread with a tortilla, you can offer your family a modern transformation.

This simple recipe combines popular roasted or purchased chicken slices with a tasty Caesar salad dressing, lettuce, tomato and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

A green spinach-soaked flour tortilla can be used for its bright color. Spreading a thin layer of dressing on it not only offers glory, but forms a barrier to prevent liquid from the tomatoes making the casing soft. In fact, any flavor salad dressing can be replaced, as well as any protein. Wrap it in like a sushi roll or burrito.

Before serving, cut into a light diagonal for an attractive effect. Make multiples for a party and arrange on a scale. Serve on its own or with a soup or salad and call it a wrap.

CHICKEN CESAR WRAP

1 (9-inch) flour or tortilla with spinach flavor

2 teaspoons Caesar dressing (replace ranch or blue cheese dressings, or mayonnaise)

1/2 cup grated lettuce (replace fresh spinach or kale)

2 slices of provolone cheese (replacement American, cheddar or mozzarella)

3 slices of pre-cut roasted chicken (replaced by shredded chicken, turkey, ham or roast beef)

1/4 cup chopped tomato, drained

Place the tortilla on a large plate or cutting board. Spread dressing over tortilla. Sprinkle with lettuce. Place cheese slices on the bottom half of the tortilla. Lay chicken slices over cheese. Spread tomato on top.

Fold the left and right sides inwards. Roll the tortilla firmly from the bottom. Moisten the upper part of the tortilla with dressing or water and close.

Serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and keep until ready to serve. Remove the plastic wrap and cut them in half a diagonal, or in quarters. Serves 1 to 2.

Nutritional information (based on 1 portion, with chicken breast slices): 500 calories, 24 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 1,350 mg sodium, 32 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 36 g protein.

“Easy Kine” offers simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is happy to hear your proven suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email [email protected] or via @instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

