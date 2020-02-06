Advertisement

The election commission informed Uttar Pradesh’s Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday that Delhi Prime Minister Arvind ’Kejriwal” fed Biryani to Shaheen Bagh demonstrators “during one of his campaign speeches in the capital.

Adityanath joins a growing list of other prominent BJP leaders who have been asked to explain their behavior through the election panel.

BJP star activists’ comments were made on February 1 in Karawal Nagar as part of an opposition campaign claiming BJP was behind the youth who protested the CAA a few days ago and a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University had shot.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO | Kejriwal, who recites Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi will soon do it: UP CM Yogi

“The terrorists are not fed Biryani today, Congress has this habit in Kashmir and Kejriwal tends to feed Biryani for incidents like Shaheen Bagh, it is not a BJP habit,” Adityanath said at an election rally.

He had targeted AAP and said Kejriwal was supported by a minister from Pakistan.

“You have to see a Pakistani minister ask for Kejriwal’s support yesterday, which means that he (Kejriwal) has no trust in the people of Delhi. Hence such statements are requested by his masters in Pakistan, Imran, from Khan’s minister, ”Yogi added.

The election committee’s announcement specifies the code of conduct according to which unrequested allegations will not be considered during the campaign.

“Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unreviewed allegations or falsifications should be avoided,” the European Commission said.

The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh was given until 5 p.m. tomorrow (February 7) to explain that his position had not been fulfilled and the body would make a decision. The survey campaign in Delhi ends at 6 p.m. today.

The BJP campaign in Delhi, led by Interior Minister Amit Shah, has often described Shaheen Bagh’s protests against national interests, claiming that its supporters came from the “Tukde-Tukde Gang” (a nickname for a group working to dissolve India ).

In Shaheen Bagh, a colony in southeast Delhi that has bordered Uttar Pradesh since December 14, 2019, locals, including women and children, are protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A man was arrested on Saturday for firing two shots in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and union minister Anurag Thakur were temporarily suspended by the election commission for comments that violated the code of conduct.

,

Advertisement