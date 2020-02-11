Advertisement

Ed Belfour appeared to be a sloppy mess when he was drunk in public arrest last month. The NHL legend even admitted that the police “I was out of control”.

All in a new police video from TMZ Sports, in which 3 officers face Belfour on the second floor of a hotel in Bowling Green, Kentucky, around 1 am on January 28 after being summoned to investigate a “drunk and disorderly subject”.

The picture shows Belfour – a goalkeeper who won the Stanley Stars with the Dallas Stars in 1999 – was lying on the floor, clutching a curtain rod and kicking the door of a spa when the police arrived.

They quickly tried to get Belfour up on their feet … but it’s clear that 54-year-old Ed was having trouble getting his bearings.

The former NHL star crawled on all fours … muttered incoherently and wrestled with officers as they tried to slap the cuffs on his wrists.

Finally Belfour could speak to the cops … and he kept apologizing for his actions.

One day when an officer asked him what happened earlier that night, Belfour said, “I think what happened was that I got out of control and someone called the police.”

The officer then said, “Why were you out of control? You drank tonight?”

Belfour replied, “Right.”

Ed was arrested and booked for criminal mischief and public intoxication. He took a grinning mug shot.

Belfour was not influenced too much by the arrest … “The Eagle” was spotted by other NHL legends last week at the Kinsmen Celebrity Sports Dinner in Saskatoon.

In Saskatoon with these symbols for the 60th Kinsmen Sports Celebrity Dinner: 12x Stanley Cup; 12x Vézina; 9x Jennings; 3x calder; 3x Conn Smythe; 2,257 victories; 364 lockouts. L to R: @bernieparent (HHoF 1984), @MartinBrodeur (2018), @grantfuhr (2003), Ed Belfour (2011), Glenn Hall (1975) pic.twitter.com/EFGudugKZS

– Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) February 7, 2020

Several attempts to contact Belfour for comment were unsuccessful.

